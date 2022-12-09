Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Guillermo del Toro was honored at the 2022 MoMA’s Film Gala, surrounded by A-Listers that included Jessica Chastain and videos from stars like Cate Blanchett. “You are a rare and special cinema artist, and it’s a privilege to know you,” Blanchett said from Australia, where she’s filming a movie. “So the honor is in fact all ours.”
