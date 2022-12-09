Jessica Chastain took the stage to recall moments in which she had the privilege to be directed by del Toro. “So he calls action. Bam. I slammed the skillet on the table. Eggs go flying into people’s faces and hair. I get right up into Mia’s face and I scream the line like I’m Tom Hanks in Cast Away screaming for Wilson,” she tells the crowd. “And I’m trying to cool myself down. I’m still a little bit in the scene. I see Guillermo running over to me. I’m still a little mad, by the way. And he, in the sweetest voice and the happiest smile, yells with a childlike glee: ‘You made my b*lls crawl up into my body.’ Best compliment I’ve ever had.”