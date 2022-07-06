When are the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards?

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are coming back in September 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables as one of the most important events in the music industry for the Hispanic and Latino community; the Telemundo awards will feature live performances from our favorite stars.
Like every year, the Billboard Latin Music Awards honor “the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music, based on actual sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social media results that feed into Billboard’s weekly charts over a period of one year,“ Telemundo said in a statement.
The show will also occur during Billboard’s Latin Music Week, between September 26 and October 1.
When and where to watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Kali Uchis and SZA combine for new song and video “Fue Mejor”
Who is Tokischa? The Latina rapper that shared a passionate kiss with Madonna
The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards will kick off at 7 p.m. ET with the traditional red carpet special, followed by the awards show at 8 p.m.