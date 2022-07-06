When are the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards?

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are coming back in September 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables as one of the most important events in the music industry for the Hispanic and Latino community; the Telemundo awards will feature live performances from our favorite stars.

©GettyImages



Maná on stage at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021

Like every year, the Billboard Latin Music Awards honor “the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music, based on actual sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social media results that feed into Billboard’s weekly charts over a period of one year,“ Telemundo said in a statement.

The show will also occur during Billboard’s Latin Music Week, between September 26 and October 1.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny accepts the Social Artist of the Year award during the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on April 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards will kick off at 7 p.m. ET with the traditional red carpet special, followed by the awards show at 8 p.m.

