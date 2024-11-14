Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth discuss childhood memories and family trips; 'My parents could afford one holiday a year'

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth always make space for quality family time. The couple shares three kids: India, Tristan, and Sasha, and often share photographs and memories with their kids, prioritizing locations that allow them to enjoy the outdoors and get a sweat in.

© Don Arnold Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and their kids

In an interview with CNN Traveller, Pataky and Hemsworth discussed what they love the most about their vacations while also opening up about some of the core memories they developed while vacationing with their families as children.

When asked about their favorite memories from childhood holidays, the pair had very different answers while still highlighting a love for nature and the outdoors that they both prioritize to this day.

"My parents could afford one holiday year," said Hemsworth. "We had this Combi van, and they would pack surfboards and tents, and there'd be me and my two brothers squashed in the backseat. We’d drive to this place called Mallacoota on the coast in Victoria and stay there every Christmas. Some of my happiest memories were playing with my brothers and our friends there. The nostalgia of that place is unlike anywhere else.”

In Pataky's case, she revealed that she and her family frequented Ibiza, where they took advantage of the amazing seafood available to them.

"We would go on the boat and swim and climb on the rocks. My uncle would open sea urchins, and we’d eat them in that moment," she said.

Why Pataky and Hemsworth love to vacation in Abu Dhabi

Pataky and Hemsworth are partners of Experience Abu Dhabi and have opened up about why they found the city helpful for their lifestyle and locations. "We live in Australia, and the long haul between there and Europe is daunting with three kids, so we started stopping over in Abu Dhabi and just fell in love with the place," said Hemsworth.

He also made it clear that the opportunity to practice sports is one of the main draws of their time in Abu Dhabi. "We're very active, and our kids are incredibly athletic and outdoorsy. We rode dune buggies and did indoor rock climbing, indoor skydiving," he said.