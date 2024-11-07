Elsa Pataky and her daughter India have a fun day out in matching print outfits

Elsa Pataky and her daughter India were photographed grabbing some tea in their hometown of Australia. The pair wore similar outfits for the occasion, opting for colorful and fun prints.

© GrosbyGroup Elsa Pataky and India Rose in Byron Bay

Pataky wore a graphic T-shirt, and yellow shorts with flowers printed on them. She styled her hair naturally, loose and wavy.

India wore denim shorts, a white t-shirt, and a vest with brown and black cheetah prints on it. Both were barefoot, as they tend to be whenever they're near their home in the area of Byron Bay, Australia.

© GrosbyGroup Pataky and India grabbing some dessert

Photographers also captured the two enjoying some tea and dessert at one of their local shops. Pataky and India were seen sitting by the bar of the dessert shop, with small cups in front of them.

One of the images captured the two chatting and laughing together.

© GrosbyGroup India and Elsa Pataky

Elsa and her daughter share plenty of things in common

The Pataky-Hemsworth family is always sharing updates regarding their adventures. Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth have discussed their lifestyle at length, shedding light on their preference for practicing sports with their kids in order to help them remain active and burn off some of their energy.

While Hemsworth practices various sports with his sons, Tristan and Sasha, Pataky and India share a love for horseback riding. Earlier this year, Pataky shared some photos of her daughter's participation at the Interschool Queensland State Championship.

"We had such an amazing time at the Interschool Queensland State Championship, sharing beautiful moments with all the amazing people who came to the event," wrote Pataky in an Instagram post containing images of the event and her daughter alongside her friends.

"Well done Indi you were really nervous but you did so well. And congrats to all the winners and competitors, and cheers to all the parents, we all do everything to support our kids and try to make them happy."