Chris Hemsworth shows off stunning body in a surf session in Australia

Chris Hemsworth is enjoying his time at home doing one of his favorite things. The actor and athlete was photographed surfing in Byron Bay, Australia, looking fit and happy as he walked along the beach with one of his friends.

© GrosbyGroup Chris Hemsworth surfing in Australia

Photographers captured Hemsworth as he concluded a surf session at one of the beaches near his home, wearing a black surf suit. Hemsworth had his chest exposed and seemed comfortable enjoying the sunny day alongside his friend and personal trainer Luke Zocchi.

Even though Hemsworth doesn't appear to be working on any films, he looked in incredible shape, showing how much he cares for his physique regardless of the projects that he's working on and their physical demands.

© GrosbyGroup Chris Hemsworth in Byron Bay, Australia

Hemsworth's passionate relationship with surfing

In various opportunities, Hemsworth has opened up about his relationship with surfing, a sport that he's practiced throughout most of his life. The practice is one that he now shares with his wife Elsa Pataky and their kids. “I’ve always loved surfing,” he said in an interview with GQ. “It’s one of the few things that holds my attention completely and in its entirety.”

“There’s a cleansing every time I get in the water,” he said. “If I’m having some sort of inner conflict or turmoil, it’s the one place I go. There’s a feeling of starting again.”

In that same interview, Hemsworth revealed that surfing has been a kind of addiction throughout his life, helping him feel comfortable with himself when he was a teenager. “It was all I thought about the entire week,” he said.

“I didn’t really have much of a social life during high school. I wasn’t really going out to parties. All I wanted to do was surf and watch movies. It kept me out of trouble, I think.”

“There are far worse addictions out there.”

