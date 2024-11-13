Tom Brady admits he's not a perfect parent and opens up about fatherhood challenges

Tom Brady may be one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but when it comes to parenting, he's quick to admit he's far from perfect. In a candid conversation at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City on November 12, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared insights into his role as a father, acknowledging that he hasn't consistently "scored a touchdown" in the parenting department.

Brady's journey to raising his 17-year-old son Jack (with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan), son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11 (with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen) has been marked by victories and lessons.

© Diamond Images Fox Sports commentator Tom Brady looks on prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

"We Screwed Up a Lot": Brady on the Hardest Job of All

Brady, now 47, was refreshingly open about his parenting missteps, emphasizing the learning curve that comes with being a father. "Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have," he admitted, "and we screwed up a lot, and I've screwed up a lot as a parent." In acknowledging his mistakes, Brady also clarified that he doesn't see himself as a parenting expert. Rather than striving for perfection, he aims to be "dependable and consistent" in his children's lives. This reliability, Brady explained, forms the foundation of his approach to fatherhood. His primary goal? To create a stable and supportive presence his children can count on, no matter their circumstances or life paths.

Embracing a "Go for It" Mentality

Brady's parenting philosophy has its roots in his upbringing. He credits his parents, Galynn and Thomas Brady, with instilling in him a resilient, "go for it" attitude that he now tries to pass on to his kids. "When I was that long shot as a kid, who was the backup quarterback on a freshman team," he reflected, "they never said, 'Man, don't do that. It's gonna be too hard.' They kinda said, 'You know what? Go for it. Whatever you wanna be, go for it.'" That unconditional support helped Brady persevere and eventually rise to NFL stardom, and he aims to bring the same energy to his children's lives.

Brady is particularly encouraging of his eldest son Jack's dreams, even if they differ from his own. Jack, who stands at an impressive 6-foot-5, is set on a basketball career. Brady jokes about Jack's vertical leap, saying, "Unfortunately, he jumps as high as I do," before assuring his son, "Dude, you're gonna be a stud… Whether he [dunks] or not, who cares? But I want him to know that his dad's got his back."

© Getty FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 7: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field with his oldest son, Jack, 10, after New England Patriots training camp at the Gillette Stadium practice facility in Foxborough, MA on Aug. 7, 2018. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Navigating the Challenges of Being "Tom Brady's Son"

While Brady's name is synonymous with athletic excellence, he is acutely aware of the unique pressure this places on his sons. He acknowledged the complexities his fame brings to his children's lives, especially for his sons, who may feel overshadowed or pressured by his accomplishments. "To be a boy, it sucks to be Tom Brady's son, in so many ways," he admitted, empathizing with the struggles his sons face as they try to carve their paths.

Brady knows that his children will encounter obstacles and emphasizes the importance of allowing them to navigate those challenges independently. "My kids naturally are gonna be faced with their own challenges, and they gotta figure out how to overcome them, too," he explained. Drawing from his parents' example, he sees his role as providing support while letting his children experience both the highs and lows on their terms.

A Father Still Learning

For all his accolades, Brady clearly states that fatherhood remains a constant growth and adaptation journey. "I'll be there to support them a lot like my parents did," he said. "And I'll be learning along the way right there with them."