Tom Brady celebrates his VERY TALL son Jack's 17th birthday and shares his least favorite thing about him

Tom Brady always has the best things to share for his children's birthdays. Today, the father of three is celebrating his eldest son Jack, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

© Tom Brady An old photo Tom Brady shared in the past shows Jack with him and his mom Bridget

The first thing the retired athlete did in the morning was share a gallery of sweet images of his son with a heartwarming caption. "Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know," he began. "You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man."

Tom went on to share some of his favorite things about his son. "Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work, and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities. I love spending every minute with you, and I cherish our time together," the 47-year-old shared.

The retired quarterback did admit that his son can beat him in one-on-one now, likely talking about basketball. "Those are all my favorite things about you. My least favorite is that you can beat me in one-on-one now," he quipped. Considering Jack's genetics, it is no surprise he is starting to ball up on his dad. For some context, Tom is 6 foot four and his mom, Moynahan, is 5 foot 10.

Although Jack's parents were not together when he was born, he's always been surrounded by love, and his former stepmom, Gisele Bündchen, considered him a "bonus child." In February 2020, before Tom and her 2022 divorce, she told a fan on Instagram, "I don't like the word 'stepmom.' I like the word 'bonus mom' because I feel like it's a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life."

© Gisele Bündchen Gisele, Tom and the family

Tom is also Benjamin and Vivian's father, who he shares with Bündchen. They recently spent quality time in Montana earlier this summer. As he juggles retirement and co-parenting with the model, Tom recently opened up about fatherhood, making it clear they're his priority.

Last week, he attended the first-ever Fanatics Fest in New York City, where he told Stephen A. Smith he’s staying busy in retirement while juggling fatherhood. “I got a lot of things that keep me busy but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids,” Brady said adding, “And all the parents out there know that it’s a challenge to be a good parent.”