Gigi Hadid shares rare photos of her daughter Khai as they enjoy their summer in nature

Gigi Hadid is providing the world with an update on what she's been up to, including some photos of her adorable daughter Khai. The glimpse into her life is a rare one considering Hadid wants to keep her daughter's life as private as possible, and while it features various photos of her, they're all guarding her face and privacy.

The post was shared on Instagram and shows some of Hadid's life, which is made up of quieter moments spent with her daughter, and louder ones, spent traveling, attending luxurious events, and hanging out with her friends.

Khai is featured prominently in the post, hanging out with her mom as the two go on hikes together, drinking some water straight from the hose, cuddling, and more. One image shows Khai after she took a dip in the pool, with her wearing a Versace bathrobe with her name printed on the back.

Another image shows their hands against each other, with Khai's little hand featured prominently.

"Big Summer Roundup," Hadid captioned the post. "Best of Both Worlds."

The post also features appearances from her sister Bella Hadid, with the two riding horses together.

Hadid and Zayn Malik's decision to raise Khai privately

Hadid shares Khai with her former partner Zayn Malik. The two have discussed why they prefer to raise Khai away from the city, in a place where she's surrounded by nature.

"When I found out that my partner at the time was pregnant, I pretty quickly made up my mind that this would be a great place to raise a child because there's so much for her to do here," Malik said in an interview with L''Officiel. "So, we do spend a lot of time outside."

Hadid has also revealed that she and Malik don't want photos of Khai's face online. “Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen," she wrote on social media.