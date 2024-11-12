Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente 'moved in together' after her divorce: Tom Brady's reaction
Gisele Bundchen and handsome boyfriend Joaquim Valente put on a loved-up display as they walk the dogs in Surfside, Florida. In fact, such is the strength of their relationship, Valente has moved into the supermodelâs $11.5 million newly-renovated Miami mansion, debunking false rumors of a split. Breakup speculation around the catwalk queen and her jiujitsu trainer boyfriend, 36, could not be further from the truth, as these exclusive photos show the Brazilian-born lovebirds have taken their romance to the next level by setting up home together. These stunning aerial images reveal the newly renovated dream home, where the two have been staying together, in all its glory having undergone a huge facelift. Nestled in a ritzy neighborhood just across Biscayne Bay from ex-husband Tom Bradyâs newly-built mansion, the 43-year-oldâs sleek two-storey property boasts a glistening pool, sprawling sundeck and freshly resurfaced balcony off the master bedroom. A new roof and floor-to-ceiling windows were also part of the contemporary makeover, which has spanned 18 months. Further disproving reports that their love affair was over, these aerial shots clearly show Valenteâs truck parked in the driveway of the residence. And debunks claims that their affair was âfizzling outâ amid stress sparked by public attention and Bradyâs brutal Netflix roast. These images prove the duo are still firmly an item although they have been staying low key and not been pictured together in months. Gisele is known to have been traveling to and from her native Brazil in the wake of her motherâs recent death. She had splashed out on the Surfside fixer-upper in November 2022 while NFL legend Brady kept the ambitious new construction they had originally started together just a stoneâs throw away on Indian Creek Island, dubbed âBillionaire Bunkerâ. During her own renovation project, Gisele had been staying at a different pad cl© Grosby Group

"It’s a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things," Gisele said.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
NOVEMBER 12, 2024 1:59 PM EST

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are going strong in their relationship after it was revealed that they are expecting a child together. The model and the Jiu-Jitsu instructor have been inseparable following her divorce from Tom Brady, as it was reported that they became good friends and Gisele found support in Joaquim.

The former celebrity couple surprised the world with their unexpected divorce, which was finalized in October 2022. An insider revealed to Us Weekly that Joaquim and Gisele became good friends after the split, and they quickly realized they shared many things in common, including their active lifestyle. 

"[Joaquim and Gisele] were just friends for a year before things turned romantic," the source explained. A different insider said that they "moved in together" shortly after the divorce was finalized.

Gisele Bundchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente are spotted enjoying a game of beach tennis with some friends in Miami. © Grosby Group
Gisele Bundchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente are spotted enjoying a game of beach tennis with some friends in Miami.

“Once [Bündchen’s] divorce was finalized, they moved in together and have been attached at the hip ever since,” the insider detailed, explaining that they “have a really strong bond,” and apart from being passionate about outdoor activities, they are both from Brazil, making their connection even stronger. 

Gisele Bundchen is all smiles as she goes horseback riding with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente and her kids in Costa Rica.© Grosby Group
Gisele Bundchen is all smiles as she goes horseback riding with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente and her kids in Costa Rica.

"It’s a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things," Gisele told the New York Times. "And I get to walk my path in a different way." She added, "It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent."

Gisele and Joaquim are spotted paddle boarding in Miami, Florida© Grosby Group
Gisele and Joaquim are spotted paddle boarding in Miami, Florida

When it comes to Tom Brady's thoughts on the relationship, the sportsman was aware of their romance but was reportedly caught off guard when he learned the news about the pregnancy. 

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” a source told Page Six. “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.”

