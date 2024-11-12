Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente 'moved in together' after her divorce: Tom Brady's reaction

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are going strong in their relationship after it was revealed that they are expecting a child together. The model and the Jiu-Jitsu instructor have been inseparable following her divorce from Tom Brady, as it was reported that they became good friends and Gisele found support in Joaquim.

The former celebrity couple surprised the world with their unexpected divorce, which was finalized in October 2022. An insider revealed to Us Weekly that Joaquim and Gisele became good friends after the split, and they quickly realized they shared many things in common, including their active lifestyle.

"[Joaquim and Gisele] were just friends for a year before things turned romantic," the source explained. A different insider said that they "moved in together" shortly after the divorce was finalized.

© Grosby Group Gisele Bundchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente are spotted enjoying a game of beach tennis with some friends in Miami.

“Once [Bündchen’s] divorce was finalized, they moved in together and have been attached at the hip ever since,” the insider detailed, explaining that they “have a really strong bond,” and apart from being passionate about outdoor activities, they are both from Brazil, making their connection even stronger.

© Grosby Group Gisele Bundchen is all smiles as she goes horseback riding with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente and her kids in Costa Rica.

"It’s a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things," Gisele told the New York Times. "And I get to walk my path in a different way." She added, "It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent."

© Grosby Group Gisele and Joaquim are spotted paddle boarding in Miami, Florida

When it comes to Tom Brady's thoughts on the relationship, the sportsman was aware of their romance but was reportedly caught off guard when he learned the news about the pregnancy.

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” a source told Page Six. “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.”