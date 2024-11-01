Gisele Bündchen flaunts her baby bump in Miami

Gisele Bündchen was recently seen in Miami, turning heads as she ran errands in a sleek black mini-dress that subtly showcased her growing baby bump. At 44, the legendary supermodel and former Victoria's Secret Angel exuded effortless style that captured the essence of her current life chapter. This baby will be her first with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, marking a joyful new beginning after her split from NFL star Tom Brady in 2022.

In a chic yet laid-back outfit, Gisele sported an all-black ensemble complemented by sunglasses, flip-flops, and a woven tote bag. Known for her commanding runway presence and iconic magazine covers, Gisele demonstrated a refined sense of maternity fashion.

© The Grosby Group Pregnant Gisele Bundchen wears a cute black mini-dress as she runs errands in Miami.

The news of her pregnancy surprised fans as Bündchen managed to keep it under wraps for several months. The model, who has two children from her marriage with Brady, Benjamin, and Vivian, is reportedly "excited" to expand her family alongside Valente, whom she has been dating since shortly after her divorce. Sources close to the couple have shared that they are thrilled about this next step in their relationship, with Bündchen leaning into her role as a nurturing figure once more.

People magazine reported that an insider said Gisele "feels good about the pregnancy" and that she "is not planning to find out" the baby's sex until it is born.

The source said, "Gisele's very happy in Miami. She enjoys her life there. Everyone's thriving." Bündchen feels "very lucky" to share this journey with Valente, who previously worked as a jiu-jitsu instructor for the family. "They started out as friends but have been seriously dating for over a year," the source continues. "She's excited about the baby and feels good. She's several months along and planning a home birth."

© The Grosby Group Pregnant Gisele Bundchen wears a cute black mini-dress while running errands in Miami. After successfully hiding the news that she and boyfriend Joaquim Valente have been expecting their first child together for the past five or six months, the supermodel, 44, is now openly displaying her growing baby bump.

Since her separation from Brady in 2022 after 13 years of marriage, Gisele has balanced her family commitments, personal wellness, and professional projects while staying true to her dedication to sustainable practices and wellness pursuits.

Tom Brady reportedly experienced a mix of emotions upon learning that his ex-wife, the mother of two of his children, was pregnant. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the quarterback knew things "were serious between Gisele and Joaquim," but he "never imagined they would be having a child together."

© Diamond Images Fox Sports commentator Tom Brady looks on prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

"It just wasn't something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least," they explained.

After the initial shock, Brady seemingly comes to accept the situation and is happy for Gisele, according to an insider. The source emphasized that his main priorities are his children and his career. He "has grown used to the idea, and he's happy for Gisele," the insider added." What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business," they said.

Following the announcement, Brady shared a cryptic Instagram post featuring lyrics from The Chicks' cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide." Fans speculated the song choice reflected his feelings about the unexpected news.