Selena Gomez celebrates Benny Blanco being named one of the 'Sexiest Men Alive' with romantic gesture

Selena Gomez is celebrating her boyfriend's achievements. Benny Blanco was selected as one of PEOPLE's 'Sexiest Men Alive', with Selena taking to social media to celebrate Blanco with a sweet poem and a message that shows an inner look into their dynamic.

© Steve Granitz Selena Gomez at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Gomez celebrated Blanco by sharing his magazine cover and writing, "Not only do you love me unconditionally, you always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza."

In the following story, Gomez shared a screenshot of a poem, tagging Blanco in it. "I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be in love with everything you do," reads the poem, written by William C. Hannan.

Gomez and Blanco have been dating since 2023, and look very happy together, with Gomez opening up about their dynamic with the public.

"I’ve never been loved this way," she said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life," she said. "He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything."

© Amy Sussman Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Blanco's most important tips when it comes to dating

In Blanco's PEOPLE issue, he opened up about dating and why chivalry is important to him. "I [still] go all out for every date. It doesn't mean spending your entire bank account. It means being attentive and listening," he said.

He also discussed his relationship with Gomez, revealing that one of the things he savors the most are the mornings they spend together.

"I'm a real morning person. It's my favorite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early. It's like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up," he said.

"I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life."