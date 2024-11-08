Brooklyn Beckham talks about 'double dates' with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: 'I love them both'

Brooklyn Beckham is sharing a glimpse into his relationship with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. The aspiring chef rarely talks about his celebrity friends, but he is now sharing his love and appreciation for two of his close friends in the entertainment industry.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son revealed that he has been on multiple double dates with the couple, as his wife Nicole Peltz Beckham is known to be friends with Selena. "They're both so amazing," Brooklyn revealed during his interview with Andy Cohen in 'Watch What Happens Live.'

"We've gone on a few double dates with them," he revealed. "Me and Benny cook and Selena and Nicola just sit and wait." Brooklyn went on to explain that Selena's boyfriend "makes a really good cheeseburger," and shared Nicola and Selena's food preferences. "For the girls, they have pasta and fish sometimes. Whatever they're feeling," he added.

© Jean Catuffe Brooklyn Beckham, Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn's wife, Nicola, previously talked about her friendship with Selena and Benny. "They're amazing," she said to Entertainment Tonight. "How lucky are [me and Selena] that we found these amazing cooks? I was like, 'Yeah, we did good.'"

"I'm so, so, so lucky to have her in my life," Nicola added. "Her support and everything means so much to me." The model also shared her unconditional support for Selena. "I love her. I would do anything for her. She's the truest form of a human angel, she truly is."

© Amy Sussman Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena has been open about her relationship with Benny, always sharing photos with her boyfriend and praising him for his support. "I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "I'd have to say overall, it's the safest that I feel," she admitted. "It's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."