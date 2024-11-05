Gisele Bündchen is ready to embrace motherhood again with a third child on the way

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is thrilled to be expanding her family. The 44-year-old Brazilian icon and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, are expecting their first child together, making this Bündchen's third child overall. She shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

A close source tells PEOPLE that Bündchen is "excited to embrace this new chapter openly," as she prepares to welcome another little one into her life.

© The Grosby Group Pregnant Gisele Bundchen wears a cute black mini-dress while running errands in Miami. After successfully hiding the news that she and boyfriend Joaquim Valente have been expecting their first child together for the past five or six months, the supermodel, 44, is now openly displaying her growing baby bump.

Confirming the Pregnancy

The publication confirmed Bündchen's pregnancy on Monday, October 28, after the model initially kept the news under wraps. According to an insider, she received "many positive messages and congratulations" upon the news going public, though she had intended to keep it private for as long as possible. "Doing so was starting to be a challenge," the source adds.

Despite the challenges of maintaining privacy, Bündchen is reportedly feeling good and in great health, continuing her pilates and exercise routine. "She has always taken amazing care of herself," says the insider, adding that she remains committed to a healthy lifestyle through balanced eating and meditation.

How Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente met?

Bündchen and Valente's relationship began as a friendship, eventually blossoming into romance. They initially crossed paths when Bündchen's son, Benjamin, enrolled in jiu-jitsu lessons at Valente's academy. The pair were first spotted together in November 2022 on a family trip to Costa Rica's coastal Puntarenas province, where Bündchen's children joined them. In February 2024, a source confirmed that the couple's relationship began in June 2023.

© Grosby Group Gisele Bundchen with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente in Miami

"Joaquim is a great guy. He is down to earth, kind, and inspiring," a source told PEOPLE in July. For Bündchen, the transition from friends to partners was natural and comfortable. "It's been very natural for her to date Joaquim," the insider said. "They started out as great friends first."

A Fresh Start After Divorce

This new chapter for Bündchen comes after her October 2022 divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady. After 13 years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways, agreeing to share joint custody of their children.

Tom Brady reportedly felt a mixture of emotions upon learning that his ex-wife, the mother of two of his children, was pregnant. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the quarterback knew things "were serious between Gisele and Joaquim," but he "never imagined they would be having a child together."

© Nic Antaya/UFL Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on prior to a game between the Michigan Panthers and the Memphis Showboats at Ford Field on May 18, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/UFL/Getty Images)

"It just wasn't something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least," they explained.

After the initial shock, Brady seems to accept the situation and is happy for Gisele, according to an insider. The source emphasized that his main priorities are his children and career. He "has grown used to the idea, and he's happy for Gisele," the insider added." What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business," they said.