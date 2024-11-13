Sofia Vergara was all smiles with a special friend in latest Los Angeles outing

Sofia Vergara seems to be in a good mood after a very busy year. The Hollywood star recently celebrated the success of her latest projects with her inner circle in New York City, but now that she is back in Los Angeles, Sofia is reuniting with one of her best friends.

The Colombian icon was spotted in LA looking radiant during her latest outing, wearing a casual ensemble, which consisted of white wide-leg trousers, a gray long-sleeve top, white sneakers, and statement jewelry. However, all eyes were on her furry friend Amore, who seemed to be having a great time.

© Grosby Group The actress previously granted custody of her dog, Bubbles, to her ex-husband as part of their settlement.

The black-and-white chihuahua was inside Sofia's beige bag while they took a stroll around the city. Sofia is known for being a proud dog mom, as she recently introduced Amore to her fans and followers, sharing how excited she was for the new member of the family.

© Grosby Group Sofia Vergara introduced her new Chihuahua puppy, Amore, following her separation from Joe Manganiello.

Amore entered Sofia's life after her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The former couple shared another chihuahua named Bubbles, who was very close to the actor, and Sofia decided to give him custody of the pup amid their separation.

"Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofia is well aware of this. Joe said Sofia was gracious about him keeping Bubbles after their break-up,” a source close to the actor told DailyMail in August 2023.

© SofiaVergara/Instagram

"Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofia loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she’s letting Joe have custody,” the source said to the publication. “Sofia has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him or Bubbles.”

Amore has accompanied Sofia everywhere, including on set, as she also shared photos of the adorable pup while working on the latest season of 'America's Got Talent.'