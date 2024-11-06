Sofia Vergara enjoys fall in NYC in lace corset, diamond jewelry, and the perfect leather jacket

Sofia Vergara is enjoying her time in New York City. The Hollywood star has been wearing the color of the season, showing off her latest looks, and having a lot of fun with her friends and family members. The actress joined one of the most stylish fashion trends, sporting the perfect brown leather jacket.

The star is enjoying her vacation after unveiling her recent business ventures and finishing the latest season of AGT. Sofia took to social media to share her special moments with her inner circle in NYC, wearing some stunning looks.

© SofiaVergara/Instagram

Sofia shared a photo wearing a stylish lace corset featuring a sweetheart neckline. She paired the look with wide-leg burgundy trousers, platforms, and a Louis Vuitton clutch.

© SofiaVergara/Instagram

This time, Sofia wore a gold necklace and posed for a photo. She also wore a striped dress with a strapless design, paired with a white Hermes bag and statement jewelry.

© SofiaVergara/Instagram

The actress continued to wear earthy tones while visiting NYC. She sported a brown blouse during her lunch outing with her friends, styling her hair straight and showcasing her perfectly manicured nails with a brown design.

© SofiaVergara/Instagram

However, it was her brown leather jacket that made headlines, as similar styles have been worn by many celebrities and A-List stars, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Barbara Palvin, and more.





Is Sofia dating in New York City?

"Perfect weekend in NY in every way," she wrote on Instagram. Sofia recently revealed her relationship status, admitting that she was not in an exclusive relationship with Justin Saliman, who has been linked to her for months after being spotted on romantic dates around Los Angeles.

"I feel like there’s a more diverse group of people in New York than in L.A. because most of the people are in the entertainment business. Here, you have people from all over the world — architects, writers, actors, business people," she said to Us Weekly, adding that she is currently "kind of single."