Thalia's sister, journalist and historian Ernestina Sodi, passes away at 64

Ernestina Sodi passed away on the evening of November 8th at the age of 64, after spending several days in the hospital. Her daughter, Camila Sodi, confirmed the heartbreaking news through a post on social media. The writer and journalist had been hospitalized since October 18th due to two heart attacks, one of which led to a rupture of the aorta.

She was one of Thalia's four sisters and the mother of actress Camila, who shared the sad news on social media. Ernestina had been in the hospital since October 18 due to two heart attacks, with one leading to an aortic rupture.

Ernestina Sodi es una de las hermanas mayores de Thalía, es mamá de Camila y Marina Sodi.

Despite the family's desire for privacy during this tough time, Camila decided to share a heartfelt video on her stories, honoring her mother with a tribute slide: "Ernestina Sodi. My mom. Grandmother of my babies. November 8, 2024. Rest in peace," she wrote in the caption.

© @camilasodi_ Camila announced the sad news on her Instagram stories

In recent days, the family has remained united in prayer. On their social media, both Camila Sodi and Thalía have called for blood donors to support Ernestina. Many of their followers, friends, and family responded to the call, coming together to help the Sodi family. Thalía, who is in Mexico for work, has also been attentive to her sister's needs. While she usually keeps her family matters private, she recently opened up in an interview with Andrea Legarreta, lovingly referring to her sister as 'Titi'.

Camila Sodi with her mother, Ernestina Sodi, at the premiere of the Luis Miguel series in 2018.

"This is a small moment to thank everyone for their prayers for my sister, my family, and everything. What is happening with 'mi güerita, mi Titi', and I truly want to express my gratitude to all of you because prayers have power. The power of prayer goes beyond anything..." she said, visibly moved during her conversation with the host of Hoy (Las Estrellas), with whom she shares a close friendship.

Mexican media outlets, such as the program De Primera Mano (Imagen Televisión), reported that Ernestina Sodi's condition was critical. It was shared that her daughter had signed an advance directive for her mother, indicating that in the event of a third heart attack or respiratory arrest, resuscitative measures would not be provided.

So far, Thalía has not made any statements on her social media regarding her sister's passing, nor has Laura Zapata. Recently, Laura remarked in an interview with Ventaneando (TV Azteca) that, despite being estranged from her sisters, she prays for their prompt healing every night.

Ernestina Sodi Miranda was born on July 24, 1960, in Mexico City. She was the third child of Yolanda Miranda Mange and criminologist Ernesto Sodi Pallares. She is survived by her daughters, Marina and Camila, whom she had with lawyer Fernando González Parra, along with her two grandchildren, Fiona and Jerónimo.