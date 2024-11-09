Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum looks just like his grandpa and uncle Rob

Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum is keeping the male Kardashian genes strong because he looks just like his uncle and grandpa. On Thursday, the mother of two shared a gallery of the two-year-old wearing her brother's Boy Scout hat from when he was just a little boy. "Fun fact- this is my brother's Boy Scouts hat," she captioned the post.

Tatum, who Khloe says has an unexplainable connection with Saint West, looks like Robert Sr. and Jr. and fans all see the resemblance. "Mini Robert Kardashian!!! The cutest," "Looking like Robert," and "Omg what an adorable and handsome little fella! Robert Sr & Robert Jr twin!!" read some of the comments.

Khloé welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate in July 2022. Although she was very open about having a different experience bonding with him when he was born, it's clear their connection is stronger than ever.

Khloé found out that Tristan was expecting a child with Maralee Nichols shortly after her IVF transfer, a revelation that left her feeling detached. “I admittedly buried my head in the sand, and I said to Dr. A, ‘ I can’t do this.’ During the whole surrogacy pregnancy, I was really detached. I couldn’t really face it. I was in denial that this is happening. So I didn’t get to really attach during the pregnancy part,” she admitted.

Koko took Tatum, True, and Dream Kardashian to Saint West's basketball game in May

As Tatum continued to grow up, he bore a striking resemblance to her late father, Robert, and her brother. Khloé even questioned her brother, asking if he’d ever donated sperm.

© Getty Rob Kardashian

To be sure, Khloé had Tristan take three DNA tests. Once confirmed, she began noticing traits in Tatum that reminded her of her dad, like his sarcastic humor.

Interestingly, Khloé isn’t alone in this belief—Kim Kardashian previously shared that she believes her son, Psalm, could be her father’s reincarnation. During a trip to Bali, a medium had even told Kim that her next son would embody her father’s spirit.