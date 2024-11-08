Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Madonna, Camila Cabello, Benny Blanco, and more

It's been an exciting year on TikTok, which has become celebrities' favorite place to share content. Every Friday, we've been bringing you a roundup of TikToks made by stars sharing insight into their daily lives and the things they find entertaining, and this week is no different. Let's get the weekend started with some laid-back fun.

1. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello laughs off her hilarious Halloween fall while dressed up as a Playboy bunny. The singer is one of many celebrities that took a tumble this year.

2. Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco makes an epic sandwich at 5 am after not being able to sleep using leftover grilled onions, turkey, brie, and dill pickle mayonnaise sandwich sauce that he randomly found in his fridge. It was truly mouth-watering.

3. Shakira

Shakira shares a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her "Soltera" music video. The singer has been embracing the single life and has the support of her famous friends like Lele Pons.

@shakira Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the official music video for Soltera. What’s your favorite moment from the video? The pool scene is definitely one of mine! #soltera ♬ Soltera - Shakira

4. Lele Pons

Lele Pons shows off her stunning closet transformation which is truly what dreams are made of.

5. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shows off her gorgeous all-white look while on the way to the Unstoppable screening in London. The artist is gearing up for her first Christmas since her divorce from Ben Affleck.

6. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba celebrates Dia De Muertos with a beautiful altar and ofrenda for her loved ones who have passed.

7. Tokischa

Tokischa makes an oddly satisfying batch of tea with roses, mint rosemary, and more fresh and dried herbs. She put in a picturesque glass making for a beautiful and refreshing drink.

8. Madonna

Queen Madonna dances to a hilarious audio in pigtails with a cheeky video. The singer was recently spotted voting with daughter Lourdes Leon.

9. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore cuddles with her loving but stinky pooch.

@drewbarrymore I bet you can smell his breath through the screen! ♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore

10. Beyoncé

Beyoncé shares her support for Kamala Harris on election day. Although she lost, the singer was one of her biggest celebrity endorsements.