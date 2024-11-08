2025 Grammy Nominations: Shakira, Anitta, Kali Uchis, Sheila E, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and more Latinos nominated

The 2025 Grammy nominations are finally here, and Beyoncé is leading the awards with 11 nominations for her album 'Cowboy Carter,' breaking her own record after being nominated for 10 awards in 2009.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter are nominated for three of the major prizes, including Charli XCX, Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar, who could take home Record of The Year and Album of The Year.

© Kevin Winter Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award

This year, female musicians are taking the major nominations, including in the Latino categories, as Anitta, Kali Uchis, Kany García, and Shakira are competing for the coveted Best Latin Pop Album award. Young Miko is also nominated for Best Musica Urbana Album, competing with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Feid and Residente, while Sheila E. could be honored with the Best Tropical Latin Album award.

© Astrida Valigorsky Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 2 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, bringing together our favorite artists to celebrate music and recognize talent.

© Xavi Torrent/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs on stage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

André 3000 - “New Blue Sun”

Beyoncé - “Cowboy Carter”

Billie Eilish - “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

Chappell Roan - “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli XCX -“Brat”

Jacob Collier - “Djesse Vol. 4”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift - “The Tortured Poets Department”

RECORD OF THE YEAR:

The Beatles - “Now and Then”

Beyoncé -“Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX - “360”

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight”

SONG OF THE YEAR:

Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile”

Taylor Swift - “Fortnight” [ft. Post Malone]

Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter -“Please Please Please”

Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ‘Em”

BEST NEW ARTIST:

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM:

Funk Generation - Anitta

El Viaje - Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA - Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - Shakira

ORQUÍDEAS - Kali Uchis

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM:

nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana - Bad Bunny

Rayo - J Balvin

FERXXOCALIPSIS - Feid

LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN - Residente

att. - Young Miko

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM:

Compita del Destino - El David Aguilar

Pa’ Tu Cuerpa - Cimafunk

Autopoiética - Mon Laferte

GRASA - NATHY PELUSO

¿Quién trae las cornetas? - Rawayana

BEST MUSICA MEXICANA ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO):

Diamantes - Chiquis

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 - Carín León

ÉXODO - Peso Pluma

De Lejitos - Jessi Uribe

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM:

MUEVENSE - Marc Anthony

Bailar - Sheila E.

Radio Güira - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) - Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Vacilón Santiaguero - Kiki Valera

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE:

Beyoncé - “Bodyguard”

Sabrina Carpenter -“Espresso”

Charli XCX - “Apple”

Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan -“Good Luck, Babe!”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:

Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor - “Us”

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - “Guess”

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - “The Boy Is Mine”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars -“Die With a Smile”

BEST RAP ALBUM:

Common & Pete Rock -“The Auditorium Vol. 1”

Doechii - “Alligator Bites Never Heal”

Eminem - “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”

Future & Metro Boomin - “We Don’t Trust You”

J. Cole - “Might Delete Later”

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE:

Cardi B - “Enough (Miami)”

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos - “When the Sun Shines Again”

Doechii -“Nissan Altima”

Eminem - “Houdini”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”

Glorilla - “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM:

Beyoncé - “Cowboy Carter”

Post Malone -“F-1 Trillion”

Kacey Musgraves -“Deeper Well”

Chris Stapleton - “Higher”

Lainey Wilson - “Whirlwind”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE:

Beyoncé - “16 Carriages”

Chris Stapleton - “It Takes a Woman”

Jelly Roll -“I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves - “The Architect”

Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

BEST ROCK ALBUM:

The Black Crowes - “Happiness Bastards”

Fontaines D.C. -“Romance”

Green Day -“Saviors”

Idles -“TANGK”

Pearl Jam - “Dark Matter”

The Rolling Stones - “Hackney Diamonds”

Jack White - “No Name”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE:

The Beatles - “Now and Then”

The Black Keys - “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day - “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

Idles - “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam - “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent - “Broken Man”

BEST R&B ALBUM:

Chris Brown - “11:11 (Deluxe)”

Lalah Hathaway - “Vantablack”

Muni Long -“Revenge”

Lucky Daye - “Algorithm”

Usher - “Coming Home”

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE:

Chris Brown - “Residuals”

Coco Jones - “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Jhené Aiko - “Guidance”

Muni Long - “Made for Me (Live on BET)”

SZA - “Saturn”