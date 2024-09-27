Willow Smith discusses possible collaboration with Beyoncé; 'The only stipulation'

Willow Smith is growing as a musician. This year marked the release of "Empathogen," her sixth record. It landed on the number one spot in Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Album charts, and shows a new side of herself as an artist, revealing that her music is not constrained by any genre. In a new interview, Willow opened up about her delayed tour with Childish Gambino and a possible Beyonce collaboration.

© Kayla Oaddams Willow performing at the Grammy Museum

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smith opened up about possibly working with Beyonce. The interviewer asked her about Beyonce's upcoming record, one that many speculate will be centered around the rock genre, prompting Willow's name to be thrown in the mix by fans. "If Queen Bey hits me up, you know I’m coming," said Willow.

"That’s really the only stipulation. Queen Bey could be like, 'Hey, could you pick up some chips from the store and bring it over? I’m in Milan,' and I’d be like, 'I’m in L.A., but guess what? I’ll be there in a few hours. What kind of chips?' So honestly, yeah, I hope."

Willow also discussed her tour with Childish Gambino, which was postponed due to his health. While there's no date for return, Willow claims the shows will be worth the delay. "I’m just like, 'Captain oh captain, get healthy because whenever you’re healthy we’re about to hit it,' you know what I’m saying? We’re about to go hard for the people," she said.

Willow's feelings regarding her breakout single 'Whip My Hair'

Willow also discussed her first single "Whip My Hair," which came out in 2010 and was a smashing success. "Man, ever since “Whip My Hair,” I was always afraid that everything that I did after that was going to pale in comparison. And I’ve just completely debunked that fear," she said, after realizing that her new record debuted at the top of the charts.

"I’ve debunked that fear multiple times, but this just really makes me go, 'Damn, like, you’re an adult.' Stop being worried about the past and just keep killing it and keep being honest more and more."