Shakira shares the behind-the-scenes video of 'Soltera' proving it's great being single!

Shakira embraces her freedom with unapologetic flair in her latest anthem, "Soltera," a track celebrating the empowerment and joy of a single life. With bold lyrics like, "I have the right to misbehave, to have a good time, I'm free, and now I can do whatever I want. It's great being single!" the Colombian superstar shares a message of independence, joy, and self-discovery.

Three weeks since the official music video's release, "Soltera" has already surpassed 58 million views, resonating with fans across the globe. As fans continue to show her admiration, Shakira has gifted them a special behind-the-scenes video that shows the unforgettable moments that went into making "Soltera." In less than 17 hours, this video has already racked up over 130,000 views on YouTube, highlighting the excitement surrounding her latest release.

© NBC Shakira at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

The star-studded "Soltera" music video flaunts Shakira's charisma and brings together a lineup of big names from music, modeling, and social media. Among the featured celebrities is Venezuelan-American influencer and singer Lele Pons, who has become a close friend of Shakira. Their friendship is especially significant as it marks Shakira's newfound social life in Miami, where she's establishing her support network.

For years, Shakira was largely absent from the social scene, focusing on her family and relationship with retired soccer star Gerard Piqué. Now, with "Soltera," she's celebrating her return to a life of adventure and connection, and her friendship with Anitta, Lele Pons, and more is an exciting part of this journey.

Fans can't get enough of the behind-the-scenes footage, where Shakira's authenticity and joy shine as she bonds with her co-stars and crew. The video reveals Shakira's lighthearted spirit.

After the song's release, Shakira has spent the past couple of weeks promoting her latest single by pairing up with famous women in the entertainment industry, sharing her encounters with Belinda, Danna, and Kenia Os. Shakira also shared a video of the party that Pons organized in her honor, which included a mechanical bull, balloons, pizzas, and plenty of fun.

In addition to the singers mentioned earlier, other celebrities attended, including the current Miss Universe, Sheyniss Palacios, the model Karolina Kurkova, and the influencer Eliane Gallero. "Soltera's House Party," Shakira captioned the post, tagging some guests.

© Shakira Lele Pons, Winnie Harlow, Shakira, Anitta, and Danna

Over the past year, Shakira has released her latest album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," which explores the painful process she experienced while composing some of her most personal songs to date. In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she joked, "Now I'm husband-less. The husband was dragging me down. Now I'm free! Now I can actually work!"

"I can't say I'm an absolute skeptic because my parents are the best demonstration of the love that can exist between partners," she said in another interview with GQ Spain. She continues to say that while her parents' dynamic is beautiful and hard-worked, the two are part of a "VIP where not everyone is allowed."

"A few get in and they're lucky to be in there," she said. "It wasn't for me, but I got good friends."