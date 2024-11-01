Maria Becerra and Yandel join forces to bring us an exciting new single

What a fantastic year it's been for Maria Becerra, featuring an unforgettable US tour. 'La Nena de Argentina y del mundo' is truly on the rise to stardom. What a year for Maria! The beloved singer has successfully captivated audiences across the United States and has been honored as the most-streamed Argentine artist on Spotify for the third consecutive year. Excitingly, she has now teamed up with Puerto Rican artist Yandel for a thrilling new single.

Get ready to dive into an incredible collaboration featuring this dynamic duo and their latest hit, 'Sexo Es La Moda.' This track is brought to life by the talented producers XROSS and Mr. Nasgai. Maria is over the moon to collaborate with Yandel, viewing this partnership as a major milestone in her career. Her admiration for his artistry makes this collaboration not only exciting but truly a dream realized.

“Collaborating with Yandel is another dream come true. I always admired him as one of the great legends of reggaeton, he was one of those who was in charge of opening doors for all of us who later wanted to get into this genre.” Maria Becerra

Meanwhile, Yandel shared that he has been closely following Maria's remarkable rise to the top of the charts. "I've been keeping an eye on Maria for a while now. Having the opportunity to collaborate with her is truly a pleasure," the artist shared, revealing how much he appreciates the chance to work together.

"She's super talented and I love this song and I feel like we have great chemistry," Yandel added. Directed by Julián Levy and produced by Asalto, the visuals for the music video take graphic elements from fashion magazines while mixing them with an abstract tech aesthetic.

This catchy pop single blends reggaeton rhythms with their distinctive sounds, reflecting Maria's new artistic journey. The visuals and music showcase a fun and vibrant energy, marking a significant step in her evolving career. The exciting music video serves as a delightful continuation of her previous work for 'Imán,' inviting listeners to join her on this joyful ride.

Maria recently shared an emotional dedication while celebrating the 80th anniversary of HOLA! in New York City, where she lit up the iconic Empire State in red. "It is truly an honor to light the Empire State Building this beautiful color, red, which means so much to us on this special day," she said. "I also want to dedicate this special moment to Argentina and the Hispanic community. This is for you as well.”