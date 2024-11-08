New Music Friday: Nicki Nicole, Elena Rose, Karol G, Xavi, and more

It's already November, and we're in some stressful times, but music is here to brighten our days. As 2024 winds down, artists are ending the year with a bang, dropping the tracks they've been saving. From A-list names to rising stars, check out our weekly roundup of new music.

Nicki Nicole - FORTY

Nicki Nicole is back with her fierce new single, “FORTY,” the first track from her upcoming album NAIKI, out November 21. Known for her witty and sharp lyricism, Nicki blends powerful beats with a confident, original flow, calling out fake people and demanding respect.

KAROL G, Feid, DFZM ft. Ovy On The Drums, J Balvin, Maluma, Ryan Castro, Blessd - +57

One of the hottest couples in Latin entertainment, Karol G and Feid, lDFZM ft. Ovy On The Drums, J Balvin, Maluma, Ryan Castro, Blessd come together for an epic collaboration. "+57" is named after Colombia’s area code, celebrating reggaeton and is trending #3 on YouTube with over 4 million views in less than 24 hours.

ELENA ROSE, Greeicy - Guatapé

Two of the most stunning vocalists, Venezuelan singer-songwriter Elena Rose and Greeicy harmonize with on the sweet and soulful, "Guatapé." The track is on Elena's highly anticipated EP, “En Las Nubes - Con Mis Panas” (In the Clouds - With My Crew). The eight-track collection is a look into Elena's world, embracing self love and positivity.

Kevin AMF - Loki

Get ready to dance before you hit play because 16-year-old Kevin AMF is bringing the fire with "Loki." The track takes listeners on a wild ride blending dembow, reggaeton, and corrido tumbado into a fresh, genre-bending vibe.

MAGNA, Cuco - lo que dura la canción

With "lo que dura la canción," MAGNA and CUCO dive into the bittersweetness of unrequited love over a beautiful guitar melody, blending MAGNA’s dreamt synths with CUCO’s gentle pop flow.

Xavi, Fabio Capri - Tu Casi Algo

Mexican-American star Xavi and Fabio Capri come together for "Tu Casi Algo." Xavi has had an incredible year, and the 20-year-old singer/songwriter is part of a new wave of gen-z artists bring their own unique sound to Latin music blending R&B, pop and urban, with Música Mexicana sounds.

Danny Ocean x Kapo - Imagínate

Danny Ocean and Kapo bring tropical, colorful vibes needed during this time with "Imagínate." The singers effortlessly blend their unique sounds with infectious African rhythms leading the way.

Jasiel Nuñez, Peso Pluma - En Mi Mundo

Jaisel Nuñez becomes the latest singer to have Peso Pluma on their album with "En Mi Mundo." The single comes with a music video featuring the friends at different arenas during Peso Pluma's Exodus tour.

Chris Lebron, Manuel Turizo - Si Preguntan Por Mi

Dominican artist Chris Lebrón and Manuel Turizo, release "Si Preguntan Por Mi." The song is about the feelings of watching your ex find someone else.

Mike Bahía - CHA CHA [Bandera Blanca]

Mike Bahía releases his album Calidosa, a love letter to Cali. “I felt that returning to my city with a desire to explore, get to know, and reconcile with it—to contribute to it, draw inspiration from it, and reconnect with both the place and my friends—was essential. Working with Cali producers and team members I hadn’t collaborated with before, along with those I’ve known for years, reignited that connection. This desire to reunite with the city and its people is what inspired me to create this album in Cali. I sensed that the public there didn’t fully recognize me as an artist from the city, and that realization drove me to reconnect with Cali. I felt that my roots needed to be solid to be able to build from there," he said ina pres release.