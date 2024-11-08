Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Nov 8
Yellowstone season 5© Emerson Miller

In hopes of helping you find good movies and TV, we weekly round up some of the most exciting titles streaming across the most popular platforms.

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
NOVEMBER 8, 2024 1:18 PM EST

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Yellowstone (Paramount Plus)

Yellowstone Season 5B | Official Trailer | SkyShowtime

If you've been keeping up with the "Yellowstone" drama, you know it's extensive. Season 5 is coming out this Sunday after a two year absence, airing the first six episodes out of its last season, which is expected to wrap up Kevin Costner's story and set the ground for the future of the money making TV show.

Arcane (Netflix)

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

"Arcane" is premiering its second season this weekend. The animated series stars a voice cast led by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell and follows Vi and Jinx, two sisters on opposite factions in one of the coolest looking steampunk universes ever put to screen. 

My Old Ass (Prime Video)

My Old Ass | Official Trailer

Starring Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella, "My Old Ass" follows Elliott, an 18 year old who meets her future self after eating some shrooms. 

Back to Black (Prime Video)

BACK TO BLACK - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters May 17

Starring "Industry's" Marisa Abela, "Back to Black" is an adaptation of Amy Winehouse's life, particularly focused on the making of the record of the same name which launched her career to fame.  

The Lost City (Netflix)

The Lost City | Official Trailer (2022 Movie) – Paramount Pictures

Now streaming on Netflix is "The Lost City," a silly adventure comedy starring Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe. 

Hellbound (Netflix)

Hellbound | Official Trailer | Netflix

If you're still feeling the Halloween spirit, "Hellbound" premiered its second season on Netflix. The Korean series follows a group of people after the random appearance of supernatural beings on Earth who've arrived to condemn people to hell. 

Ally McBeal (Hulu)

Ally McBeal - Fox Life Trailer

Lastly, seasons 1 through 5 of "Ally McBeal" will premiere on Hulu this November 11th. The series follows a lawyer and her co-workers as they work in different cases while also exploring their personal and romantic lives. 

