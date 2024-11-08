What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Nov 8

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Yellowstone (Paramount Plus)

If you've been keeping up with the "Yellowstone" drama, you know it's extensive. Season 5 is coming out this Sunday after a two year absence, airing the first six episodes out of its last season, which is expected to wrap up Kevin Costner's story and set the ground for the future of the money making TV show.

Arcane (Netflix)

"Arcane" is premiering its second season this weekend. The animated series stars a voice cast led by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell and follows Vi and Jinx, two sisters on opposite factions in one of the coolest looking steampunk universes ever put to screen.

My Old Ass (Prime Video)

Starring Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella, "My Old Ass" follows Elliott, an 18 year old who meets her future self after eating some shrooms.

Back to Black (Prime Video)

Starring "Industry's" Marisa Abela, "Back to Black" is an adaptation of Amy Winehouse's life, particularly focused on the making of the record of the same name which launched her career to fame.

The Lost City (Netflix)

Now streaming on Netflix is "The Lost City," a silly adventure comedy starring Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe.

Hellbound (Netflix)

If you're still feeling the Halloween spirit, "Hellbound" premiered its second season on Netflix. The Korean series follows a group of people after the random appearance of supernatural beings on Earth who've arrived to condemn people to hell.

Ally McBeal (Hulu)

Lastly, seasons 1 through 5 of "Ally McBeal" will premiere on Hulu this November 11th. The series follows a lawyer and her co-workers as they work in different cases while also exploring their personal and romantic lives.