What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Nov 1

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Music by John Williams (Disney+)

Now streaming on Disney+, "Music by John Williams" is a documentary that explores the life of the legendary composer, responsible for many of the scores of the most iconic Hollywood films, among them, "Harry Potter," "E.T.," "Jaws," "Star Wars," and more.

The Diplomat (Netflix)

A new season of a Keri Russell TV show should always be a cause for celebration. Fortunately, "The Diplomat" is also one of Netflix's best-reviewed and smartest series, following Kate Wyler, the US ambassador to the United Kingdom, as she puts out professional and personal fires.

Despicable Me 4 (Peacock)

"Despicable Me 4" is now streaming on Peacock, following Gru and his family as they deal with the resurgence of his nemesis and his girlfriend, played by Will Ferrell. Enough said.

Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe (Hulu)

"Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe" is available on Hulu. The film is set in the midst of World War 2, and follows the four Pevensie children, who've just been evacuated from their home. In their new home in the countryside, the kids find an entire new world inside the closet, filled with witches, magical creatures, and adventure.

Superbad (Netflix)

Starring Michael Cera and Jonah Hill, "Superbad" is the kind of movie that can be watched on any day and time. It's now streaming on Netflix.

Maid in Manhattan (Netflix)

With "Conclave" out in theaters, it's a great time to revisit the charms of the great Ralph Fiennes. While many remember him as Voldemort, Fiennes was one of the heartthrobs of the '90s, always appearing smart, polished, and with an arresting presence. He co-stars in "Maid in Manhattan" alongside a baby Jennifer Lopez, with the two playing a wealthy politician and a maid who fall in love.

Across the Universe (Prime Video)

Lastly, if you're in the mood for a new interpretation of The Beatles' music, "Across the Universe" might scratch that itch. The musical is inspired by the band's music and message, and follows two young people living in America in the '60s as they live through a period of great change. With musical intervals, of course.