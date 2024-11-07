Madonna hits the polls with daughter Lourdes, joining celebrities in election showdown

Madonna, the iconic "Like a Virgin" singer and champion of voter engagement since her groundbreaking "Rock the Vote" campaign in 1990, made her presence felt at the polls this week, accompanied by her daughter, Lourdes Leon. The 66-year-old pop legend was captured walking alongside her 28-year-old model daughter, both dressed in effortlessly cool attire as they cast their ballots in the pivotal showdown between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, which favored Trump.

Dressed in a sleek dark overcoat, with an "Unstoppable" trucker hat and bold sunglasses, Madonna looked like the trailblazing star she's always been, exuding cool and confident. Lourdes, a mirror of her mother's style, opted for a black top paired with bold camouflage joggers, giving a modern twist to their coordinated look.

© The Grosby Group Pop superstar Madonna and her daughter Lourdes are seen casting their vote with friends on Election Day in New York City.

The duo was part of a larger movement among celebrities encouraging Americans to make their voices heard. This election season has seen an impressive parade of Hollywood stars hitting the polls and igniting their social media channels with messages of civic duty.

From Cardi B to Elon Musk, Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin were among the many A-listers sharing glimpses of their trips to the polls and encouraging people ahead of election day. Now that this pivotal election has unfolded, many stars have taken to social media to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his win and Vice President Kamala Harris on her dedication and consistency.

On November 6, Cardi B took to social media after Donald Trump's 2024 presidential victory on Tuesday, November 5. The Dominican-American rapper released a statement in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. "To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they've said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency, they can never say you didn't run your race with honesty and integrity!" she wrote.

© Andrew Harnik Cardi B arrives during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center on November 1, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. With four days until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"You really put up a fight against all the odds that were already stacked against you! You never accepted defeat as an option which says so much about your strength and about your heart. You really wanted better for ALL of us! This may not mean much but I am so proud of you! No one has ever made me change my mind and you did!" the rapper admitted.

"I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States, but you have shown me, showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible. Thank you for being an example, thank you for being empowered, thank you for being a real example of what the American dream should be!" the star concluded.

On the other hand, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos congratulated Trump in a rare post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Bezos acknowledged Trump's "extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory" and extended his best wishes for Trump's success in uniting the nation. "Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback," Bezos wrote. "Wishing all success in leading and uniting the America we all love."