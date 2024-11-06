Jeff Bezos congratulates President-elect Donald Trump on 'extraordinary political comeback'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday morning following Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. In a rare post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Bezos acknowledged Trump's "extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory" and extended his best wishes for Trump's success in uniting the nation.

"Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback," Bezos wrote. "Wishing all success in leading and uniting the America we all love."

© Chip Somodevilla U.S. President Donald Trump (3rd L) greets Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (2nd L), Microsoft CEO Stya Nadella (L) and White House Director of Strategic Initiatives Chris Liddell before a meeting of the American Technology Council in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, the council's goal is "to explore how to transform and modernize government information technology." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump's return to office has stirred reactions across the corporate landscape, with political and business leaders taking to social media to offer congratulations. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy added his voice, emphasizing the company's anticipation of collaborating with the Trump administration. "Congratulations to President-elect @realDonaldTrump on a hard-fought victory. We look forward to working with you and your administration on issues important to our customers, employees, communities, and country," Jassy wrote, showing support for a smooth transition of policies affecting commerce and innovation.

With a net worth of $221 billion, Bezos is currently the world's second-richest person, ranking just behind Trump supporter Elon Musk, owner of X, and Tesla.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also took the opportunity to share his well-wishes, saying Microsoft looked forward to partnering with Trump's administration to "drive innovation forward." Nadella's statement hints at the significant role technology firms are likely to play in supporting policies that foster innovation across the U.S. economy. "Congratulations, President Trump. We're looking forward to engaging with you and your administration to drive innovation forward that creates new growth and opportunity for the United States and the world," he said.

© The Washington Post President Donald Trump speaks with Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, and Jeff Bezos, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon during an American Technology Council roundtable in the State Dinning Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, June 19, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Apple CEO Tim Cook also sent a warm message: "Congratulations, President Trump, on your victory! We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help ensure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity."

As Trump prepares for a second term starting January 20, 2025, the endorsements from America's most influential tech leaders underscore the importance of public-private partnerships in shaping the nation's future. ​​​​

President Donald Trump's granddaughter congratulates him

Tech leaders might have congratulated Trump, but there is someone closer to the President-elect's heart. Kai Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump, celebrated her grandfather's 2024 presidential election win early Wednesday. Sharing a photo of herself and the elected President of the United States, Kai wrote on X, "No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations, Grandpa. I love you!"

© JIM WATSON Kai Trump and grandfather Donald Trump

Kai is Trump's eldest grandchild, the daughter of Donald Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. In July, the teen delivered her first-ever speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention. She noted that the 45th president of the United States is "just a normal grandpa." In her remarks, Kai shared, "He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I'l catch him.”

She was among the family members, including Ivanka Trump, who joined the president on stage at the West Palm Beach Convention Center on election night.