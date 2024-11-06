Ivanka Trump makes a stylish return for Donald Trump’s 2024 victory speech

In a rare political appearance, Ivanka Trump joined her father, President-elect Donald Trump, on stage at the Palm Beach County Convention Center early Wednesday to celebrate his 2024 victory. The 43-year-old former White House adviser made her first appearance of the campaign, standing alongside a lineup of Trump family members and supporters as her father delivered a spirited victory speech.

Ivanka, who recently celebrated her 43rd birthday surrounded by her loved ones, played a pivotal role in her father’s first administration; chose a sophisticated blue velvet pantsuit, exuding elegance, and confidence as she smiled and applauded from the stage. She was accompanied by Usha Vance, Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), and her husband, Jared Kushner.

© Chip Somodevilla (L-R) Usha Vance, Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner look on as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

While Ivanka was a prominent presence in the previous Trump administration, she has noticeably taken a backseat during this campaign, choosing not to engage as a public figure. Her appearance at the victory celebration marks a shift from her recent pattern of avoiding the political limelight. Ivanka, who held the position of senior adviser previously, has been concentrating on her family and personal projects, which may account for her more restrained involvement this time around.

“I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” Ivanka wrote on Instagram when her father announced he would be running again. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

Unlike her brother, Donald Trump Jr., who was highly vocal on social media throughout the campaign, Ivanka remained relatively silent. As of Wednesday morning, she had yet to post anything acknowledging her father’s victory on her social media accounts.

The day before election night, the mother and author chose to share some life lessons she has learned throughout her personal and professional journey, following her birthday. Ivanka reflected on the most special moments in her life, including her wedding day, her experience with pregnancy, and her business ventures.

© GrosbyGroup Ivanka Trump and her family in Miami

Ivanka shared quotes from Dolly Parton and one of the lessons she has learned. Dolly Parton said, “I don’t criticize and condemn; I love and accept," Ivanka wrote.

"Here’s to another year of growth, love, and meaningful moments!" she added. Ivanka has faced public criticism, especially during her White House tenure. Nevertheless, she remains committed to being true to herself. " Trust yourself. Identify your core values and live by them; this may mean setting firm boundaries," she stated.

© IvankaTrump/Instagram Tiffany, Lara, and Ivanka Trump

Ivanka is reportedly now in a better relationship with her sister, Tiffany Trump. “They used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America,” a source revealed to People. “Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. People were so cruel."

The source continued, “They want nothing to do with politics this time around, they never want to go through that again."