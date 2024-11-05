Ivanka Trump shares Dolly Parton wisdom ahead of election night

Ivanka Trump has been staying away from the public eye ahead of the presidential election. The former first daughter is focused on spending time with her family in Miami and continues to focus on herself. She recently celebrated her 43rd birthday surrounded by her loved ones and received sweet messages from her celebrity friends.

The mother and author decided to share some of the life lessons she has learned throughout her personal life and professional career, following her birthday and ahead of election night. Ivanka reflected on the most special moments of her life, including her wedding day, her pregnancy journey, and her business ventures.

© IvankaTrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump is all smiles with her husband and kids in Miami

Ivanka shared some wise words from none other than Dolly Parton, as she posted one of the lessons she has learned, urging online users to avoid criticizing others. "Approach life with love and positivity. Dolly Parton said, “I don’t criticize and condemn; I love and accept," Ivanka wrote.

"Here’s to another year of growth, love, and meaningful moments!" she added. Ivanka is not a stranger to receiving criticism from the public, especially during her time at the White House. However, she insists on remaining true to herself. " Trust yourself. Identify your core values and live by them; this may mean setting firm boundaries," she stated.

© IvankaTrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner

Ivanka's New Life Chapter in Miami:

The former first daughter has been making the most of her time in Miami after moving from the White House, keeping up with her fitness goals and maintaining a healthy lifestyle while raising her children and making new businesses in Florida.

© IvankaTrump/Instagram Tiffany, Lara, and Ivanka Trump

When it comes to her relationship with her family, Ivanka reportedly has a better relationship now with her sister Tiffany Trump. “They used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America,” a source revealed to People. “Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. People were so cruel."

The source continued, “They want nothing to do with politics this time around, they never want to go through that again." Most recently, Tiffany shared a sweet post celebrating Ivanka's birthday.