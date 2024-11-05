How Melania Trump stays calm and 'grounded': Her election night plans after voting in Florida

Melania Trump was photographed in Palm Beach, Florida with her husband Donald Trump. The pair were spotted voting and answered some questions from local reporters. The former first lady wore a black polka-dot dress paired with black sunglasses, while the presidential candidate wore a black suit and a red hat.

Melania revealed that she felt "very good" ahead of the election results. Meanwhile, Trump said that this would be his last campaign no matter the result of the presidential race, adding that he is "fulfilled" with his campaign and anticipating "a very big victory."

© Chip Somodevilla Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump depart after casting their votes at a polling place in Palm Beach, Florida.

The former first lady previously revealed how she stays "grounded" amid stressful times. "Life's circumstances shape you in many ways, often entirely beyond your control — your birth, parental influences and the world in which you grow up," she wrote in her personal memoir.

"As an adult, there comes a moment when you become solely responsible for the life you lead. You must take charge, embrace that responsibility, and become the architect of your own future," she wrote, adding that "the value of self-care remains a guiding principle in [her] life."

© Leon Neal Melania Trump at the Republican National Convention

"If I don't take care of myself, how would I know how to care for others?" she wrote in her memoir when sharing the wisdom her mom imparted to her while growing up. "To be grounded in one's own identity and values. I embrace my individuality and confidently walk my own path," she declared.

© Grosby Group Melania and Barron Trump make their wait to Florida to support Donald Trump during election night

"I value autonomy and believe in allowing people to live according to their wishes," Melania stated, explaining that "Sometimes, in order to succeed," she continued, "you must be willing to take risks and make tough decisions."

Melania's plans on election night:

The former first lady will spend the day with her husband and her son Barron at Mar-a-Lago. The pair traveled from New York City to accompany Trump and the rest of the family during election night, as the presidential candidate is scheduled to hold a campaign watch party in Palm Beach on Tuesday night