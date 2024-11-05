Ivanka Trump shares her favorite life lessons after celebrating her 43rd birthday

Ivanka Trump turned 43 on October 30, and she was showered with love by family and friends like Kim Kardashian. The Scorpio lives a picturesque life and has made unforgettable memories that she loves sharing with her fans.

© GrosbyGroup Ivanka Trump and her family in Miami

On Monday, the mother of three shared a gallery of special moments that have left a mark in her heart, along with 16 of her favorite life lessons. "This past week, I turned 43!" she wrote in the caption. Her first life lesson is one we can all agree on, "Family and friends are everything." "Nourish these relationships, check in, and let people know you care," she wrote before quoting Esther Perel.

Ivanka also emphasized the power of forgiveness, noting that letting go "frees you more than anyone else." She believes that everyone you meet is a teacher and encourages you to avoid gossip, trust yourself, and set boundaries when needed.

From the gallery of photos, you can see some of her favorite activities, like surfing, and hanging out with her family. Other notable nuggets of advice were nourishing your body with whole foods—and occasional treats, daily sunshine, and physical activity. "Be open to the truth, wherever it leads. Listen, reflect, grow. Embrace new ideas, connections, and art," she wrote. The former advisor to the President of the United States also quoted Naval Ravikant, Marcus Aurelius, Epictetus, Dolly Parton, Henry David Thoreau, and Carl Jung in her post.

What fuels Ivanka

It's no surprise Ivanka had so much advice about health and fitness, she has a fierce workout routine, and has been very open about how important it is to her.

On October 22, she opened up about her fitness journey sharing a video of her working out. Ivanka explained in the caption that she's switched up her routine, moving from primarily focusing on cardio, yoga, and Pilates to weightlifting and resistance training. "It has been transformative in helping me build muscle and shift my body composition in ways I hadn’t imagined. I believe in a strength training approach built on foundational, time-tested and simple movements—Squats, Deadlifts, Hinges, Pushes, and Pulls. These are the cornerstones of my workout, emphasizing functional strength for life," she explained.