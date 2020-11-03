First Lady Melania Trump changes up her hairstyle to vote on Election Day

Like many Americans around the country, First Lady Melania Trump has cast her ballot. President Donald Trump’s wife voted on Tuesday morning at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida. The mom of one looked polished as she exercised her right to vote on Election Day wearing a sleeveless printed Gucci dress, which she teamed with Christian Louboutin heels and an Hermes bag. The first lady, who usually styles her tresses down, switched up her hairstyle for the outing, sweeping her brunette locks up into an elegant updo.

©Getty Images



The first lady cast her ballot on Election Day in Palm Beach

Melania, who did not wear a face mask, smiled and waved at reporters as she arrived at her voting precinct. The first lady said that she was feeling “great.” When asked why she did not vote with her husband last week, she replied, “It’s Election Day, so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election.”

During the last election in 2016, Melania and her husband voted together at a polling station in New York City. Since then, the first couple has changed their primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach. Over the last week, the Be Best founder has been busy campaigning on behalf of her husband in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

©Getty Images



The president’s wife, who sported an elegant updo, wore a Gucci dress to vote

In a personal message shared by the White House last month, Barron Trump’s mother reflected on her role as first lady. “One of the most honorable and important roles I have ever undertaken has been serving you, the American people, as the First Lady of this country,” she shared. “Thank you to all who have given us support. Thank you for you tireless efforts and for your love of this country. I look forward to working with you closely over the next four years.”