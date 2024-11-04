Melania and Barron Trump make their way to Florida to support Donald Trump during election night

Melania and Barron Trump will be standing by Donald Trump's side on election night. Over the weekend, the former first lady was spotted leaving New York City with her son before boarding their private jet to Florida, where the presidential candidate will be hosting an election night watch party at Mar-a-Lago.

The pair were accompanied by their security team and were photographed making their way from their residence in NYC into a black SUV that drove them to the airport. The mother-son duo were spotted boarding their private jet with their Louis Vuitton luggage and multiple garment bags, featuring the Presidential emblem.

© Grosby Group

They were seen wearing casual looks while boarding the plane before Secret Service agents joined them on their flight. Melania and Barron are set to be in West Palm Beach with the rest of the family ahead of Election Day, showing their support for Trump.

© Grosby Group Melania boarded the plane first followed by Barron, who towered over all the agents protecting him.

The former president is reportedly hosting an election night party. However, details have yet to be revealed, including the guests attending the festivities.

© Grosby Group Melania and Barron Trump left in a caravan of 10 vehicles as they headed to a New York airport

Melania and Barron's close relationship:

The former first lady recently talked about how proud she is of her son Barron, following his new life chapter at New York University's Stern School of Business. The 18-year-old son of Donald and Melania is still close to his parents despite starting his transition to college life.

© Grosby Group Melania Trump and son Barron to show support for Donald Trump

"I could not say I'm an empty nester. I don't feel that way," Melania said to Fox News during her latest interview. "It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," she said about Barron's decision, adding that he is his "own person."

"I'm very proud of what he grew up to," Melania continued. "His strength. His intelligence. His knowledge, his kindness. It's admirable." "I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child," she concluded, revealing that he is "enjoying his college days."