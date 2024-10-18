Donald Trump makes a revelation about Barron Trump's love life

Donald Trump has shared some details about his youngest son's love life. In a new podcast appearance, Trump revealed that Barron Trump has never had a girlfriend, just the type of detail an 18-year-old in college wants his dad to share with the world.

© Kevin Dietsch Donald Trump discussed his son's love life in a new podcast

Trump was recently featured in the "PDB" podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David, where he discussed various topics pertaining to his political campaign. When asked about his youngest son and his experience with the ladies, Trump shared that Barron was a "very smart" guy. “He’s a good student and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he’s a very nice guy. You see that," he said.

"I’m not sure he’s—I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet. I don’t think so."

Trump also shared that Barron had a nickname when he was little, given to him by his wife Melania Trump.

“Melania, I think, called him ‘Little Donald,’” he said, “If I’m not mistaken, she gave that nickname to him. He’s not so little because he’s a pretty tall guy."

Barron Trump's college experience

© GIORGIO VIERA Barron Trump graduated from Oxbridge Academy this May

Barron kicked off his college career this fall, studying at the Stern School of Business at New York University. Melania, who's recently been promoting her new memoir, revealed that Barron was doing well in college and was happy to be back in New York, the city where he grew up. "He's doing great. He loves his classes and his professors," she said.

"He’s doing well. He’s thriving and he’s enjoying to be in New York City again."

He's currently living in Trump Tower, with his mother revealing that it was his decision to live at home and not in the school campus. "It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," she said in an interview with Fox & Friends.