Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Donald Trump makes a revelation about Barron Trump's love life
Photo Â© 2024 Instar Images/The Grosby Group *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, September 04, 2024. Barron Trump is surrounded by Secret Service members as he is pictured heading off to college, leaving Trump Tower in New York City. *** Barron Trump estÃ¡ rodeado de miembros del Servicio Secreto mientras se lo fotografÃ­a dirigiÃ©ndose a la universidad, saliendo de la Torre Trump en la ciudad de Nueva York.© Instar Images/The Grosby Group

Donald Trump makes a revelation about Barron Trump's love life

Oops. 

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
OCTOBER 18, 2024 4:53 PM EDT

Donald Trump has shared some details about his youngest son's love life. In a new podcast appearance, Trump revealed that Barron Trump has never had a girlfriend, just the type of detail an 18-year-old in college wants his dad to share with the world. 

Donald Trump has been discussing his latest business venture since August© Kevin Dietsch
Donald Trump discussed his son's love life in a new podcast

Trump was recently featured in the "PDB" podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David, where he discussed various topics pertaining to his political campaign. When asked about his youngest son and his experience with the ladies, Trump shared that Barron was a "very smart" guy. “He’s a good student and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he’s a very nice guy. You see that," he said. 

"I’m not sure he’s—I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet. I don’t think so." 

Trump also shared that Barron had a nickname when he was little, given to him by his wife Melania Trump

“Melania, I think, called him ‘Little Donald,’” he said, “If I’m not mistaken, she gave that nickname to him. He’s not so little because he’s a pretty tall guy." 

Barron Trump's college experience

Barron Trump graduated from Oxbridge Academy this May© GIORGIO VIERA
Barron Trump graduated from Oxbridge Academy this May

Barron kicked off his college career this fall, studying at the Stern School of Business at New York University. Melania, who's recently been promoting her new memoir, revealed that Barron was doing well in college and was happy to be back in New York, the city where he grew up. "He's doing great. He loves his classes and his professors," she said.  

"He’s doing well. He’s thriving and he’s enjoying to be in New York City again." 

He's currently living in Trump Tower, with his mother revealing that it was his decision to live at home and not in the school campus. "It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," she said in an interview with Fox & Friends.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS