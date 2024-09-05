Melania Trump discusses her memoir in new video; 'I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts'

Melania Trump is gearing up for her first book release. The former First Lady will release "Melania: A Memoir" before the 2024 elections, a move that's guaranteed to boost sales and engagement. The memoir promises to share her story in her own words, exploring her youth in Slovenia, her career in New York, and her time in the White House with Donald Trump.

In a new video shared on her social media platforms, Melania provides more context for her book and claims that it will be a truthful account of the facts.

“Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me,” she says in the video, released earlier today.

“As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts,” Melania continued. “I believe it is important to share my perspective: the truth."

"Melania" is scheduled to come out this October 1st, and is expected to do well. In late August, the book entered the top 10 of Amazon Best Sellers list on pre-orders.

© Leon Neal Melania Trump at the Republican National Convention

More details about "Melania"

Melania's first memoir was announced in July. "Melania is the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path. The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life," reads the book's description.

It's currently on sale on Amazon and her website, featuring different formats, including a signed Collector's edition, which includes bonus photos. The edition is the most expensive of the versions, available for $150. The standard memoir costs $40.

The publisher has yet to reveal a cover. For now, the book is being marketed with a white cover for the Collector's Edition and a black one for the standard one.