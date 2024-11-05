Pregnant Tiffany Trump joins dad Donald Trump on stage on election eve

Tiffany Trump joined her dad, former President Donald Trump, on stage at his rally in Reading, Pennsylvania on the eve of the 2024 election. The 45th president of the United States brought his younger daughter up on stage along with his son-in-law Michael Boulos, sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

Tiffany, who was dressed in a white blazer and black trousers, delivered brief remarks, telling attendees, "Hello, we love you, we support you and my father's here fighting for you and he's never gonna let you down, so please vote. Let's get, you know, let's get this country back on track. Thank you so much."

Days before her 31st birthday in October, a spokesperson for Tiffany confirmed to HOLA! USA that the former first daughter is expecting her first child. The former president had shared his daughter's pregnancy news during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club on Oct. 10, calling Tiffany "an exceptional young woman," adding, "And she’s going to have a baby, so that’s nice."

© CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images Tiffany Trump joined her dad on stage at his rally in Pittsburgh on Nov. 4, 2024

The former president shares Tiffany with his second wife, Marla Maples, and Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump with his first wife Ivana Trump. Donald and his third wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, have one child, son Barron Trump.

During the dad of five's rally in Pittsburgh on Monday evening, the president noted that Barron was at home "watching." He also mentioned his older daughter saying, "Ivanka's great. She watches. She loves this whole thing. She loves it. She loves you. She loves it. She loves the whole thing."

Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner previously told The New York Times that the chances she might join her dad on the campaign trail ahead of election day were "zero." He added that his wife "made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she’s been remarkably consistent.”

After her father announced his 2024 presidential run in 2022, Ivanka told Fox News Digital, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

"I do not plan to be involved in politics," the mom of three added. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments."