Melania Trump praised by Trump during his victory speech; 'She works very hard'

Donald Trump won this year's presidential elections, becoming America's 47th President. Early this morning, Trump took the stage at his campaign headquarters in Florida alongside his family and advisors, including his wife Melania Trump, who received a special shoutout.

© Anadolu Donald Trump alongside his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump

Trump highlighted his wife's hard work and thanked her as she joined him on the stage. “I also want to thank my beautiful wife Melania, First Lady, who has the number one best-selling book in the country," he said, celebrating the release of her memoir, which came out this October.

"Can you believe that? She works very hard to help people. So, I just wanted to thank her."

Photographers captured Melania holding onto Trump's hand and kissing his cheek.

She and her son, Barron Trump, stood by Trump's side and cheered on him through his acceptance speech. "We're going to achieve the most incredible future for our people," said Trump.

"It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us, it is time to unite. And we're going to try, we have to try, and we're going to be successful at bringing us together... Success is going to bring us together, and we are going to start by putting America first."

© Chip Somodevilla Trump was joined onstage by his family members and advisors

Melania celebrated Barron's first time behind the voting booth

Yesterday, Melania shared a post of Barron voting for the first time. The image showed him behind the voting booth, filling in his ballot. He wore a black suit for the occasion.

"Voted for the first time - for his dad!" Melania captioned the post. She added the hashtags "first time voter," "presidential election," and "proud."

Barron celebrated his 18th birthday this March and is currently studying at New York University.

"He's doing great. He loves his classes and his professors," said Melania on an appearance at "The Five."

"He’s doing well. He’s thriving and he’s enjoying to be in New York City again."