Melania Trump shares photo of son Barron voting for the first time

Barron Trump cast his first vote for his dad, former President Donald Trump. On election night, proud mom Melania Trump shared a photo of her son voting for the very first time.

Alongside the image, the former first lady wrote, "Voted for the first time - for his dad! #18yearsold #presidentialelection #proud." Barron was photographed dressed in a navy suit, completing his ballot in a voting booth.

During an interview with Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT in May, Donald shared that Barron "does like politics." The former president said, "It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes 'Dad this is what you have to do.'"

Barron, who is a student at New York University, turned 18 this past March. He is Melania and Donald's only child. The 45th president of the United States has four other children from his previous marriages: daughters Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump, and sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Back in September, Melania revealed to Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt that Donald wanted more kids after Barron, whom they welcomed in 2006. "I was always perfectly fine with one. And Donald was encouraging to have more," the former first lady said. "And I said, like, 'I'm completely fine with one because it's [a] very busy life and I know how busy he is, and I'm in charge of everything, so that's why."

Melania added, "It's just perfect."