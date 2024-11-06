President Donald Trump's granddaughter congratulates 'Grandpa' on his win

Kai Trump is one proud granddaughter. The 17 year old celebrated her grandfather President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election win on early Wednesday. Sharing a photo of herself and the 47th president of the United States, Kai wrote on X, "No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!"

Earlier on election day, Kai shared another snapshot of the two of them, as well as a picture of her paternal grandfather that was taken after the assassination attempt on him in July. "You inspire us all. Love you Grandpa. 🫶," she penned alongside the images. Her father Donald Trump Jr. shared a screenshot of the post over on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

© Instagram

Kai, who is the president's eldest grandchild, is the daughter of Donald Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. Back in July, the teen delivered her first-ever speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention during which she noted that the 45th president of the United States is "just a normal grandpa." In her remarks, Kai shared, "He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I'l catch him.”

© JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Kai appeared on stage at the West Palm Beach Convention Center with members of the Trump family on election night

The University of Miami student was among the family members who joined the president on stage at the West Palm Beach Convention Center on election night. After thanking his wife Melania Trump in his victory speech, President Trump said, "I want to thank my whole family. My amazing children and they are amazing children."

"Now we all think our children are amazing," the dad of five continued. "Everybody here thinks their children are amazing, but that's a good thing when you think they are. But Don, Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, Barron, [daughter-in-law] Lara, [son-in-law] Jared, Kimberly, [son-in-law] Michael, thank you all. What a help."