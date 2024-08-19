Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump makes big announcement

Former President Donald Trump's eldest grandchild is going to be a Cane! Kai Trump, the 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, announced on Aug. 18 that she has committed to the University of Miami, where she will be on the golf team.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” the golfer began her announcement on Instagram.

"I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me,” she continued. “I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on. Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am supper excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes! 🧡💚 @coachjanicemiami @jimgarren @univmiami @canesgolf #universityofmiami."

Kai's announcement included pictures of herself sporting a Miami baseball cap and throwing up the "U" with family and friends, as well as a photo of her and her mother on the school's campus in Coral Gables. Proud mom Vanessa commented on her daughter's post: "Keep working hard at all your goals in life and never give up🙌 you always make your mom proud ❤️."

President Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples, whom he shares daughter Tiffany Trump with, also reacted to the news, writing: "Oh girl, I am so happy you’ve made this decision and now it’s time for the next level of sharing your gifts and talents✨🙌✨."



Over on his Instagram, Don Jr. celebrated his firstborn's achievement. "So proud of my (not so) little girl @kaitrumpgolfer!!!," he penned.

Kai, who delivered her first-ever speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention, is the eldest of Don Jr.'s children. He and his ex-wife are also parents to Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe. In a video with YouTuber Grant Horvat, published in July, Kai spoke about growing up in the spotlight. “For me, it’s always been normal, [the] spotlight. And like that’s never really changed who I am,” Kai said.

“I’m still very grounded from it,” the teen added. “For me, it’s just, like it’s all I’ve known my whole life.”

Kai also noted that at school, “I fit in with everyone else. Like you would not know at all and like that’s the way I like to keep it.”

