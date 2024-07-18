What Kai Trump revealed about her grandpa Donald Trump in her first-ever speech

Former President Donald Trump's eldest grandchild opened up about him as a grandfather during a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Kai Trump took to the stage on the third day of the RNC because she wanted "America to know what" her grandfather "is actually like," according to Donald Trump Jr., who introduced his daughter on stage.

In her first-ever speech, Kai noted that the 45th president of the United States is "just a normal grandpa." "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking," the teen revealed. Kai also shared that the former president "always wants to know how" his grandkids are "doing in school." She recalled, "When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."

Kai, who shares her grandfather's love of golf, went on to reveal that President Trump tries to get in her head when they play on different teams. "He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going, and tells me all about his, but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later. When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head," Kai said. "And he's always surprised that I don’t let him get to me, but I have to remind him I’m a Trump, too."

She added, “Even when he’s going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I'l catch him.”

Kai called her paternal grandfather "such an inspiration" and described him as "very caring and loving." She concluded her remarks stating that her grandfather "truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again.”

President Trump has ten grandchildren: Donald Jr.'s five kids (Kai, Donald Trump III, Tristan Trump, Spencer Trump and Chloe Trump), Ivanka Trump's three children (Arabella Kushner, Joseph Kushner and Theodore Kushner) and Eric Trump's son Eric "Luke Trump" and daughter Carolina Trump. The former president was joined by some of his grandchildren on Wednesday at the RNC, which kicked off on July 15, two days after a gunman attempted to assassinate President Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The day after giving her speech at the convention, Kai appeared on The Story With Martha MacCallum alongside her dad. Kai reiterated on the show that her grandfather is a "normal grandpa." She said, "He gives us whatever we want, he’s always looking out for us, he's always wanting to know how we're doing. So it’s frustrating when you see people putting him as an image that he’s not, so it's hard seeing that."