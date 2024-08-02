Donald Trump’s granddaughter talks growing up in the spotlight

While her grandfather was the 45th president of the United States and famous long before the White House, the spotlight has admittedly “never really changed” his granddaughter Kai Trump. Former President Donald Trump’s eldest grandchild was asked about growing up in the spotlight during a video with YouTuber Grant Horvat.

“For me, it’s always been normal, [the] spotlight. And like that’s never really changed who I am,” Kai said.

“I’m still very grounded from it,” she added. “For me, it’s just, like it’s all I’ve known my whole life.”

The 17 year old pointed out that at school, “I fit in with everyone else. Like you would not know at all and like that’s the way I like to keep it.”

Despite her phone “blowing up” ever since speaking at the Republican National Convention last month, Kai noted, “That’s not going to change who I am.”

© Chip Somodevilla Kai Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024

Kai is the eldest of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump's kids. In the video with Grant, which was published on July 29, Kai also opened up about some of her favorite memories with her paternal grandfather, revealing that the RNC was "special for both" of them. "Cause it was right after he was shot and it was the was first time I had seen him since then," she explained.

Kai revealed that she and her grandpa both got "a little teary-eyed" seeing each other. "So that was pretty special. I don't think I'll ever forget that," she said.

© GIORGIO VIERA Former President Donald Trump and Kai pictured on a golf course in 2022

Kai and the former president also have a lot of memories on the golf course since she plays with her grandfather "so often." But she did recall one time that they were playing on different teams and she needed to make an 8-foot birdie putt to win. Although her grandfather "was trying to get" in her head," Kai still "sunk it." The teen said, "When I made that putt like even though he lost like he was so like happy and like smiling and laughing, stuff like that, so that was a very special moment, too."