Ricky Martin takes his teenage twins to meet Kamala Harris hours ahead 2024 Election Day

Election Day is finally here (November 5, 2024), and hours before the polls opened, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump made their final pushes in the pivotal state of Pennsylvania with massive rallies across the state. Both aspiring Presidents had special guests, including a surprise performance by Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin, who openly supports the Harris-Walz ticket and backed in the race against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Martin's passion for political activism took center stage as he briefly performed to a cheering audience. Adding a personal touch to the event, Martin brought along his 16-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino. The two had the opportunity to meet Vice President Kamala Harris backstage, capturing a memorable moment with the Democratic hopeful. Martin later shared snapshots of this interaction on social media, highlighting the significance of the evening for him and his family. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he wrote, "History class for my children. It was a pleasure to perform at your rally in Philadelphia. Don't forget to vote, family. @kamalaharris #harrisforpresident.”

The post showcased the father-son trio, with Matteo and Valentino dressed in unique jacket and pants styles, embodying the next generation of engaged citizens. This appearance in Philadelphia was only the latest in a series of high-profile moves Martin has made to support Harris and encourage voter participation. Alongside fellow Puerto Rican icons Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rita Moreno, he recently placed a full-page advertisement in "The New York Times," urging readers to vote and make their voices heard.

The endorsement from these Latino figures, including Eva Longoria, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Fat Joe, and many more, has resonated widely, emphasizing the importance of this election to a diverse coalition of voters.

© JEFF KOWALSKY Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Michigan State University

According to El Nuevo Dia, beyond the U.S. race, Martin has been an outspoken advocate for change in Puerto Rican politics as well. He recently voiced support for Juan Dalmau Ramírez, the Puerto Rican Independence Party candidate aligned with the Citizen Victory Movement in the island's gubernatorial race. In a message that seemed to echo Dalmau's campaign, Martin called on Puerto Ricans to embrace a "new homeland" by casting their ballots, underlining the power of individual votes to shape the future.

© Cristina Andina Ricky Martin performs in concert at Coliseum A Coruna on July 9, 2024 in A Coruna, Spain. (Photo by Cristina Andina/Redferns)

Celebrities supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Some of the other celebrities supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz include Taylor Swift, Marc Anthony, Oprah, Beyoncé, Lizzo, Usher, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kelly Rowland, Sarah Jessica Parker, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Eminem and Eva Longoria.

Celebrities supporting Donald Trump and JD Vance

Meanwhile, celebrities endorsing Trump include Amber Rose, Anuel, Hulk Hogan, and Nicky Jam. A few days later, Jam retired his support after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage" in a Trump rally.