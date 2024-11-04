Election 2024: All the questions you might have about this year's important election

The US Presidential elections will take place tomorrow, November 5th. It's a moment of high stress for Americans, no matter their politics. Over the past weeks, poll results have shown that it'll be a very tight race between Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, suggesting that both have an equal chance of winning.

Scroll down to read some of the most common questions Americans face when preparing to vote:

Who can vote?

© Michael M. Santiago Donald Trump in Pennsylvania

Most US citizens over the age of 18 are allowed to vote. Every person must be registered though. In the case of citizens living abroad, they must request for an absentee postal ballot and mail their vote ahead of the elections.

Who else is being elected?

While Americans are voting for their next president, they're also voting for various important positions that are relevant to their state and community. Voters will be choosing new members of Congress, who play pivotal roles in passing and approving legislation.

At what time do the polls open?

© SAUL LOEB Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia

The closing and opening time of your polling place depends on the state, but most open at between 6 and 7 am local time. Idaho and Nebraska are the states who open the latest, at 8am.

When will we know the election results?

One of the most triggering things for people who can remember the 2020 elections is the fact that it took a couple of days for the world to know the results, with pollsters and experts waiting on key states to turn in their numbers. Luckily, this isn't the case in every election, with the winner being usually declared the night of.

What happens after a winner is declared?

© JEFF KOWALSKY Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Michigan State University

After a winner is elected, the government enters a transitional phase that lasts a couple of months. The next president will be sworn into office in January of next year, in a ceremony called the inauguration. This event is traditionally hosted on the steps of the Capitol building in Washington DC.