Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and more

Happy Friday! It's a wild week with Halloween, the US elections, and headlines like Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy and Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz's breakup. Now that the weekend is here, let's have some fun with our weekly round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the Week.

1. Megan The Stallion

Meg The Stallion shares a hilarious video of her Maine Coone kitten joking about how she hasn't felt safe since she got it.

2. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande shares a behind-the-scenes look at filming "Popular" for the highly anticipated Wicked movie.

@arianagrande a glimpse at Popular week :’) @Wicked Movie out Nov 22 🫧🧹 ♬ original sound - arianagrande

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner keeps up with her fan-favorite vlogs, sharing a day in her life as she does interviews for The Kardashians, attends meetings, and gets a first look at Wicked.

4. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez casts her ballot for the US Presidential Election while on her way to the Wizards of Waverly Place premiere.

5. Becky G

Becky G joins the many Latino celebrities who endorsed Kamala Harris after Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico "garbage" with an epic dance to the "Beyonce" Trump remix

@iambeckyg Add us to the guest list 💙 You can catch us at the dance party with Beyoncé + Kamala ♬ Immarkeyz - Bizzy Balboa

6. Lele Pons

Lele Pons and Greeicy show off their epic Wicked-themed Halloween costumes.

7. Shakira

Shakira continues to celebrate the success of her track "Soltera" with a new dance with her famous friends Danna, Kenia Os, Belinda, Sheynnis Palacios, Eliane Gallero, Fariana, Karolina Kurkova, Greeicy, and Lele Pons.

8. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato shares another episode of her cooking show, this time making her own birthday cake from scratch. She's just a few months late because her birthday was in August.

@ddlovato ✨Cooking with Demi✨ captures me making my very own birthday cake from scratch for the first time ever 🎂 A little bit late, but there are no rules when it comes to celebrating your birthday👩🏻‍🍳🖤 Preheat the oven to 325°F Vanilla Cake INGREDIENTS: 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour 1 cup sugar 1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon fine salt ⅛ teaspoon baking soda ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature 2 large eggs, at room temperature 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract. 2/3 cup plain, full fat Greek yogurt, at room temperature 2-3 tablespoons confetti sprinkles plus more for decorating the cake Buttercream Frosting INGREDIENTS: ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature 2 teaspoons vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon fine salt 2½ cups powdered sugar 2-3 tablespoons heavy cream, or a bit more as needed ♬ original sound - Demi Lovato

9. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shows off her Halloween decorations, which are totally hot.

10. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera continues to prove she's aging backward, looking stunning with a baby blue look.