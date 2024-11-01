Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and more

Happy Friday! It's a wild week with Halloween, the US elections, and headlines like Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy and Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz's breakup. Now that the weekend is here, let's have some fun with our weekly round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the Week.
1. Megan The Stallion
Meg The Stallion shares a hilarious video of her Maine Coone kitten joking about how she hasn't felt safe since she got it.
2. Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande shares a behind-the-scenes look at filming "Popular" for the highly anticipated Wicked movie.
3. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner keeps up with her fan-favorite vlogs, sharing a day in her life as she does interviews for The Kardashians, attends meetings, and gets a first look at Wicked.
4. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez casts her ballot for the US Presidential Election while on her way to the Wizards of Waverly Place premiere.
5. Becky G
Becky G joins the many Latino celebrities who endorsed Kamala Harris after Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico "garbage" with an epic dance to the "Beyonce" Trump remix
6. Lele Pons
Lele Pons and Greeicy show off their epic Wicked-themed Halloween costumes.
7. Shakira
Shakira continues to celebrate the success of her track "Soltera" with a new dance with her famous friends Danna, Kenia Os, Belinda, Sheynnis Palacios, Eliane Gallero, Fariana, Karolina Kurkova, Greeicy, and Lele Pons.
8. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato shares another episode of her cooking show, this time making her own birthday cake from scratch. She's just a few months late because her birthday was in August.
9. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton shows off her Halloween decorations, which are totally hot.
10. Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera continues to prove she's aging backward, looking stunning with a baby blue look.