Jwan Yosef celebrates son Renn’s 5th Birthday, the child he shares with Ricky Martin

It was a lively weekend at Jwan Yosef’s home, filled with laughter, dancing, balloons, games, and plenty of fun. The artist happily celebrated the birthday of his youngest son, Renn, who blew out five candles on his cake. Family and friends of Ricky Martin’s son gathered at the child’s home to make his special day unforgettable.

Jwan took to social media to share pictures of the party, including some rare photos of Renn smiling directly at the camera. The photos appeared to have been taken in a private garden, where father and son posed while sitting on a stone bench, both holding balloon figures to capture this beautiful moment.

The Spider-Man-themed party featured games for the guests and the birthday boy to enjoy while soaking in the sunny afternoon. Jwan, always up for playing with his kids, danced with them in a game of ‘freeze dance’ to music that made the atmosphere even more festive.

“MY BABY RENN TURNS 5!” wrote the Syrian-born artist in call caps alongside the gallery of photos. He also included an Arabic phrase that translates to “You are the life of your father” or “You are my life, Dad”,” along with the hashtag #BabyRenn. Ricky Martin, also commented below the post with the words: "Mi bebé!!! ❤️" (My baby!).

The announcement of Renn’s birth: Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's son

Renn Martin-Yosef was born on October 29, 2019, and Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef couldn’t have been happier to announce the news. The couple shared the birth of their son just 10 months after welcoming their daughter, Lucía Martin-Yosef. The arrival of Renn made him the youngest of Ricky’s four children, joining his twin sons, Valentino and Matteo, whom Ricky Martin had before meeting Jwan."

Our son Renn Martin-Yosef has been born," Ricky Martin announced on Instagram, sharing a touching photo of him holding the newborn while Jwan Yosef embraced them, both smiling with joy. This marked a memorable moment in the family’s journey.

Despite Ricky and Jwan’s divorce, which took place in the summer of 2023, the former couple maintains a good, cordial relationship for the sake of their younger children. A great example of this was seen in June, when the artist posted a story on Instagram featuring a photo of Ricky with the kids at an amusement park. He captioned it: “Happy Father’s Day to this gentleman.”