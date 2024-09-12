Ricky Martin's summer isn't over! Singer shares a glimpse of a day at the pool with good company

After attending the Kering Foundation gala in New York, Ricky Martin traveled to Guatemala for a performance in the country's capital as part of his Symphonic Tour 2024. His four children—twins Matteo and Valentino, as well as the younger ones, Lucía and Renn—accompany him on this Central American show. The star has documented his journey on social media, sharing playful and fun photographs that showcase his active role as a father during his travels.

The renowned singer shared a series of images on social media, showcasing a fun pool day with his children. In the first photo, the singer is pictured with Renn. The image captures Ricky with a board while Renn attempts to balance it with his father's support. The second image depicts the singer in the pool with Renn while one of his twins guides Lucía by the hand for a jump into the water.

© STARLITE Ricky Martin performs on stage at Starlite Auditorium during Starlite Occident 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by STARLITE/Redferns)

In the third photograph, Ricky is seen conversing with one of his older children while the other children are engaged in pool activities. In the final photo, Ricky is seen instructing Renn on mastering the technique of balancing on a board to achieve buoyancy in the water.

In the post, Ricky's awareness of his fans' comments stood out, as evidenced by his response to a follower inquiring about his communication with children in Spanish. "In my house, we always speak Spanish. 🙌," wrote Ricky, making it clear that he highlights the closeness to his roots in the education he offers his children.

Before Ricky posted these photos on Instagram, his ex-husband Jwan Yosef shared images from his 40th birthday dinner, attended by their children Lucía and Renn. This comes after the announcement of their separation in the summer of 2023. Subsequently, a custody agreement was reached between the singer and visual artist to prioritize their children's well-being, as PEOPLE reported.

© Getty Images

The kids know their dad is famous

During a conversation with Kelly Clarkson, the legendary singer recalled the time twins Mateo and Valentino used to stay backstage during his concerts to avoid overstimulation. But one day, when he allowed them to be in the front row and enjoy the show, he learned they knew about Ricky Martin but had no idea it was their dad.

"I have four kids, and I have twin boys, [they are] fifteen years old, and they've always been traveling with me. They homeschool, and when they were like five or six, I allowed them to go in front of the stage because, for me, I thought it was too overstimulating. So they would always see me from backstage. So they went in front of the stage. And when they came back, they go, 'Ah, got it, daddy. You are Ricky Martin!'" said the Puerto Rican.

© Getty Images

In a different interview, Ricky shared details of the relationship he has built with his teenage sons. "It's wonderful. They don't want to leave; they are with me at all times," he told Despierta América. "I go on tour and they come with me because we have tutors who also travel with us. After the pandemic, Zoom makes things much easier," he said.

Most recently, the Latino global sensation known for his hit single "Livin' la Vida Loca" shared a glimpse of his latest adventure alongside youngest kids Lucía and Renn on social media.