Machine Gun Kelly debuts vampire fangs after blacking out his tattoos

Machine Gun Kelly is making his dreams of becoming a vampire come true. The 34-year-old rapper turned rocker's girlfriend Megan Fox has been open in the past about their blood interests, and he now has fangs. On Monday, his cosmetic dentist Dr. Dani B shared a video of his new teeth, quipping in the caption, "I’m not sure how it happened, but @machinegunkelly finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted."

MGK has been rocking blonde hair with a black spot in the front, letting his natural curls pop. The singer shared a gallery of photos showing off his new look, and in the second slide were his new fangs on his canines, along with teeth gems on his lateral incisors. He also had new tattoos of birds on his neck.

Fans were both praising and judging his look. "Ok I love him but why is he trying to stay a teenager instead of aging gracefully… the dude is 34 with a money piece and diamond studs on his teeth," reads one of the top-liked comments. But there are fans here for the fangs and the new ink, "the new fangs and the neck new tattoo go crazy hard together wow," one person wrote.

The perfect addition to their 'rituals'

With his new fangs, MGK, real name Colson Baker, and Fox can have an exciting new element when they decide to drink each other's blood again.

In 2022, Fox told British Glamour they did it for "ritual purposes only." After catching some heat with some accusing it of being satanic, Fox defined it on Call Her Daddy, comparing it to children who become "blood brothers" in TV and film by putting drops of their blood together. "That's not satanic, right? That's normal, and that's cute and sweet. That's an innocent ... little bond between kids who love each other and they have a pure friendship," she said. "It's like that, except instead of rubbing your fingers together, the drop of blood goes in your mouth."

MGK's body modifications

His recent body modification comes after he covered most of the tattoos on his torso with black ink. In February, the singer debuted a massive blackout cover-up, surprising his millions of followers. “For spiritual purposes only,” he captioned the picture.

Some of the few tattoos MGK left showing completely are a “LOCAL ONLY” tattoo, the brick wall on his stomach, and his Banksy artwork showing a man holding a sign that reads, “Keep your coins I want change.”