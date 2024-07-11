Meet Jennifer Siebel Newson, Gavin Newsom's wife and possible FLOTUS

Gavin Newsom is a popular name for Democrats. The governor of California has long been considered one of the favorite Democrat candidates, with his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, also occupying a special place. As Newsom's career grows, there's a possibility that he may run for office at some point in the future, prompting some curiosity regarding his wife and possible First Lady of the United States.

She's an actress and filmmaker

Jennifer Siebel Newsom has a lengthy career as an actress, having over 40 credits listed on her IMDB page. She's starred in episodes of "Mad Men" and the musical film "Rent." While she hasn't appeared in a film or TV show since 2017, she's a producer and documentary filmmaker. In recent years, she's directed "Fair Play," "The Great American Lie," and more, which explore complex topics like the housing crisis and income inequality in America.

She dated George Clooney

According to Esquire magazine, Siebel Newsom dated George Clooney "for a minute." This took place in the early 2000s, when Newsom was focused on her acting career.

She met Newsom on a blind date

Siebel Newsom met her husband on a blind date in 2006. “We had so much in common, we were blown away,” she said to the San Francisco Chronicle. They married in 2008 and have been together ever since. Gavin Newsom became the governor of California in 2019, where she now serves as the First Partner of California.

They share four children

The Newsoms share four kids: Montana, 14, Hunter, 12, Brooklynn, 10, and Dutch, 7.

She's praised the role of First Ladies in the US

In previous interviews, Siebel Newsom has discussed the importance of the role of First Lady, mentioning some of her favorite examples. “Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, and Hillary Clinton have demonstrated what’s possible when you give a really strong, smart and powerful woman freedom to be herself,” she said to Fox. “I’m not saying that [they] had that much freedom because I know there are a lot of constraints on women generally in leadership, but especially a First Lady.”

“It is exciting to see the partnership and the respect between two individuals who bring something unique and different and are demonstrating to the world the value of the feminine and the value of the woman next to the man having a voice and having a platform where she can help people.”