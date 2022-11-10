Who is Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey DeSantis?

The midterm elections provided mixed results for both Republicans and Democrats. But if there was one clear winner, it was Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who was reelected this past Tuesday. DeSantis won in a 19-point landslide, with there being rumors of him running for president as the Republican candidate in lieu of Donald Trump.

Casey DeSantis is Ron’s wife. Experts in politics often share that Casey is one of Ron’s most trusted advisors and someone who’s had a large impact in his career.

Her work in the government

©GettyImages



Casey battled cancer in the year 2021

Casey DeSantis has been involved in politics ever since Ron took office. She participated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, appearing in press conferences and promoting state relief funds.

Battle with cancer

©GettyImages



Casey DeSantis was involved in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

In 2021, Casey DeSantis was diagnosed with breast cancer, prompting a break from her duties as first lady. She’s now in remission and has talked about her experiences with the disease in a reelection ad for Ron. “When I was diagnosed with cancer and I was facing the battle for my life, he was the dad who took care of my children when I couldn’t,” she said.

Her work on TV

©GettyImages



DeSantis worked in TV before her time in politics

Before her role in politics, Casey DeSantis was a popular TV news reporter and commentator, and a familiar face for Floridians.